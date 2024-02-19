We’ve spotted a secret deal on the HP Omen gaming PC

Looking for a new gaming PC on the cheap? Then you probably won’t find a better deal than this HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop PC, which is now available for an absolute bargain over on Amazon.

Despite seemingly not making much of a song and dance about it, Amazon has lopped an incredible £621 off the price of the HP Omen gaming PC since the start of the month. It’s now available for just £629, making it only a little bit more expensive than a PS5 or Xbox console.

Grab the HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop PC for just £629 The HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop PC has seen a huge price crash over on Amazon, dropping down to a super affordable £629. That means you can get a modern PC for just a little bit more than a PS5 or Xbox. Amazon

Save £620.99

Now £629 View Deal

For that low price, you’re getting a gaming PC with great specs such as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti graphics card, AMD Ryzen 5-5600G processor and 16GB HyperX DDR4 RAM. Such specs should allow you to play any modern game, albeit at a 1080p resolution.

There’s also a storage combo of a 256GB SSD and 1TB HDD, totalling up to more storage space than either the PS5 and Xbox can offer. The SSD should offer some nippy speeds to improve boot up times for Windows. The HDD won’t offer quite as fast speeds, but provides ample storage space for all of your PC games.

And let’s not forget about the stylish all-metal case with the glow-up Omen logo right at the front. To the side you’ll find tempered glass that offers a peek into the innards, offering full customisation of the RGB lighting.

The HP Omen gaming PC does come with Windows 10 pre-installed, but you’re able to upgrade that to Windows 11 at no extra cost so you can benefit from the latest operating system that Microsoft has to offer.

So if you or a loved one are hoping to find a cheap gaming PC, but don’t want to spend much more than a games console such as the PS5 or Xbox, then look no further than this excellent HP Omen 25L Gaming Desktop PC GT12-1053na deal. It’s unlikely that you’ll find better value anywhere else.