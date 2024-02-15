Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

We’ve found the lowest price for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

We may have just found the lowest price going for The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered.

Hit is now selling the PS5 game for £36.85, which is a saving of £8.14 on a recommended retail price of £44.99.

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered provides a graphical overhaul of one of the most acclaimed games of recent years. While it only launched on PS4 in 2024, it’s now been souped up for the superior power of the PS5, with the option of a 4K output in Fidelity Mode, improved loading times, and full DualSense wireless controller integration.

You also get new gameplay modes like the No Return survival mode. “Survive as long as you can in each run as you choose your path through a series of randomized encounters featuring different foes and memorable locations from throughout The Last of Us Part II, all culminating in tense boss battles,” Sony explains.

There’s even more of a reason to play this brilliantly brutal stealth-action game, with season two of the hit TV spin-off not set to air until next year. We do warn you though: it’s pretty emotional stuff.

We gave The Last of Us Part II a glowing 5-star review at the time, calling it “something very special indeed” and “a masterful swansong for the PlayStation 4”. Now it’s a masterful entry in the PS5’s catalogue, too, and one you can pick up on the cheap.

