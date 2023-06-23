We’ve found the cheapest price for Pikmin 1 and 2 remastered

With Pikmin 4 close to release, you may want to revisit the franchise’s roots. Thankfully, we’ve found this incredible deal on the first two games.

Pikmin 4 will be hitting shelves in just a few more weeks and is a major comeback for the franchise, with the last title coming out a decade ago. If you want to refresh your memory of Pikmin then we’ve spotted a fantastic deal on the remastered Pikmin 1 + 2 for the Nintendo Switch.

ShopTo is offering up Pikmin 1 + 2 with a 13% discount, bringing the price down from £39.99 to just £34.85. Since the remastered was just unveiled a few days ago, we don’t imagine that you’ll find a bargain better than this so you may want to jump on it now before it’s gone. It’s important to note that this deal is for the physical copy of the game, which will release near the end of September.

This bundle comes with both the first and second Pikmin games. Pikmin 1 has you rebuilding Captain Olimar’s crashed ship with the help of tiny creatures called Pikmin. This game has been remastered in HD, which will bring this GameCube classic to life on the Nintendo Switch for a modern audience.

Pikmin 2 starts up right after the first game ends. Your character returns to the strange planet you visited on the hunt for precious treasures. You get to meet even more interesting Pikmin creatures this time around, with the introduction of Purple and White Pikmin.

The Purple creatures are the first underground Pikmin of the series and help you explore even more areas of the strange planet you’re on. White Pikmin can locate buried items without any assistance and are the fastest of any Pikmin in the series, making them an essential part of your team.

If you want to experience the joys of the first two Pikmin games, this is a deal you really won’t want to miss. We’ve done the research and this is easily the cheapest price available for the physical copy of the compilation right now.