WEMAX’s 120-inch Projector Screen has been hit with a massive Prime Day discount

Calling all home entertainment enthusiast’s – WEMAX’s incredible 120-inch projector screen has just been given a swift price cut for Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is now afoot and that means there’s a ton of discounts on all the hottest tech items, but one of the most impressive price drops available right now is for WEMAX’s 120-inch projector which has plummeted from $999.99 to just $899.99 for a limited time, just be sure to tick the coupon box to receive the full discount.

WEMAX is one of the leading brands in home entertainment, and the company’s fixed frame projector screen shows exactly why it’s so favored amongst both casual viewers and enthusiasts.

For starters, the screen uses unique contrast material that repels ceiling light to ensure that your image remains as uninterrupted as possible, even when there are light sources switched on around your living room.

Save $100

Now $899.99 View Deal

This particular model is best suited for short-throw projectors, which is particularly handy as Amazon is also running a simultaneous deal on the WEMAX Nova 4K UHD projector, so if you don’t already have a projector set-up then this is the perfect chance to snag both items while they’re available on the cheap.

It’s also worth pointing out that the screen boasts a minimalist design with a fixed aluminum frame that allows the whole thing to remain sturdy when in use and incredibly easy to set up when it arrives.

For building the ultimate home cinema experience, the quality of your projector screen should never be taken for granted, which is why this deal is well worth snapping up whilst it’s available.

Just remember that the deal is strictly available as part of Amazon Prime Day, so you’ll only have until midnight on July 12th to make use of it.

This article has been published in parternship with WEMAX. You can read about our partnership policies here.