Warm up this winter with Amazon’s bean-to-cup coffee maker deal

Amazon is selling the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo bean-to-cup coffee maker at a huge discount as part of this top deal.

The online retailer is selling the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo for £349.99, which represents a saving of 20% on its £439.99 RRP.

Save 20%

Now £349.99

This deal is for a bean-to-cup machine that will grind up your coffee beans (using 13 adjustable grind settings) and turn the resulting magic powder into one of seven coffee-based drinks.

It also features an in-built Latte Crema System and a traditional milk frother, so you can get that milk exactly how you want it for the perfect flat white or cappuccino.

Thanks to an automatic cleaning function and dishwasher safe components, the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo is one of the more practical bean-to-cup machines to use, as well.

We haven’t reviewed the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo, but this is trusted brand, and we tend to rate their coffee machines highly. Just last month we awarded the De’Longhi Revelia – a more recent bean-to-cup machine from the brand – 4.5 out of 5.

Looking around the internet, the De’Longhi Magnifica Evo has been well reviewed for its flexible, easy-to-use nature. If you’re in the market for a comprehensive coffee machine that covers all angles, and you have a decent amount of free space to store it (at 9.4 x 17.3 x 14.2, it’s not small), you really can’t go wrong with this deal.