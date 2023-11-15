Wait till you see how cheap the Galaxy A34 is right now

If you’re in the market for a solidly reliable phone with a whole stack of monthly data allowance, take a peek at this cheap Galaxy A34 deal.

It gets you a 128GB Samsung Galaxy A34 on a 24 month Three contract for £18 a month, with no up front fee. Add that up over the length of a two year contract, and you’re paying £432 overall.

When you bear in mind that Samsung is selling the Galaxy A34 outright for £349, you’ll appreciate the value in this deal. It means that you’re effectively paying £3.46 a month for that data-rich contract.

Get the Galaxy A34 with 100GB of data for £18 a month Fonehouse is offering the Galaxy A34 on a 24 month contract with 100GB of data for £18 a month with no up front fee. Fonehouse

The Galaxy A34 is a close relation to Samsung’s mid-range champ, the Galaxy A54. It offers a similar classy design, a great 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, and a decent camera system for quite a bit less money.

Samsung is one of the most reliable manufacturers when it comes to creating good camera systems these days, with its punchy colour science and clear image processing.

Going back to that design for a moment, the Galaxy A34 is notable for giving you IP67 certification. That’s extremely rare in a phone of this price. It’s also relatively light for such a large phone, weighing in at 199g, and it comes in a truly eye-catching range of colours.

You also get a chunky 5,000mAh battery, so you shouldn’t want for stamina.

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy A34 is just about as solid a phone as you’re likely to get for this cheap a price.