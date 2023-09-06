Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

VOXI’s secret deal on the Galaxy A34 will blow your mind

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

VOXI is offering a great deal on the Samsung Galaxy A34 right now, but it’s not shouting about it.

Click on the deal link below, scroll down, and click the ‘Pay total today’ box. You’ll see that the up front cost of the phone is now listed as £327.60. That’s a saving of more than £20 on the £349 that Samsung is still selling the phone for on its own website.

Yes, you’ll still need to sign up for a SIM contract with the phone, but it’s possible to enrol in a 30-day rolling contract and simply cancel it right away.

So what are you getting in the Samsung Galaxy A34? You’re getting a very well specced and tidy phone for the price, including a 6.6-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display.

The phone’s large 5000mAh battery will provide two days of use in between charges, according to Samsung, while the classy design language makes it look and feel very similar to the flagship Galaxy S23.

There’s a triple camera system around front, led by a 48MP main sensor with OIS (far from a given at this price point). That’s backed up by an 8MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro.

In our experience, Samsung’s mid-range cameras typically turn out bright, vibrant shots that will reliably capture those shareable moments.

A MediaTek Dimensity 1080 processor drives it all along, and there’s 128GB of internal storage. It runs on OneUI 5.1, which is a typically bold and highly customisable take on Android 13.

All in all, the Samsung Galaxy A34 is a solid mid-range Android phone, now available for a knock-down price as part of this secret deal.

