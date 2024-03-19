Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Voxi just slashed the price of the Galaxy S24 Ultra

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Snap up Samsung’s newest Galaxy flagship smartphone for a bargain, thanks to this limited time deal from the mobile network Voxi. 

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is currently just £1130.40 on Voxi, saving you £118.60 off the usual price tag. 

In order to grab this Voxi deal you’ll need to order the handset with a minimum £10 monthly rolling SIM. This SIM can be cancelled immediately after purchase however so you won’t be tied into a Voxi plan after the initial payment. 

Samsung’s top-end Galaxy handset the S24 Ultra is a true beast of a smartphone. Powered by the top-end Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chipset, the handset boasts impressive features including super-fast speeds, an all-day battery life and a particular focus on AI. 

The chipset ushers in Samsung’s all-new Galaxy AI software which we hailed as the “star of the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s show.” As the name suggests, Galaxy AI includes numerous AI-powered features that make using your handset much easier.

These features include a live translation tool which allows you to converse seamlessly with someone speaking another language, and a Notes app which transcribes conversations in real-time and even summarises recordings into easy-to-digest bullet points. 

The S24 Ultra also boasts four rear-facing cameras, including a mighty 200MP main lens and a 12MP selfie camera, so captured images are effortlessly packed with detail and vibrant colours. 

You can even further enhance and upgrade your snaps with the Galaxy AI-powered editing tools, including a nifty eraser which removes distractions from images and provides an accurate generative fill. 

We gave the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra a 4.5-star review, with Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter hailing it as “a phone that seems to do it all, with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities.” 

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra but haven’t wanted to commit to the splurge then you should seriously consider this generous Voxi deal. 

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

