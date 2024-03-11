Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Voxi is practically giving the Pixel 8 away at this price

In what is easily one of the best Pixel 8 deals we’ve seen yet (and by a wide margin at that), Voxi’s just made now the optimum time to upgrade.

For anyone looking to move on up from their old handset, get a load of this. Voxi is currently selling the Pixel 8 for just £385.20, marking an unbelievable saving given that it has an RRP of £699 at the Google Store.

In the time that the Pixel 8 has been on the market, it hasn’t fallen to anywhere near this price before so if you’ve been waiting for an absolute bargain before shelling out your hard earned cash then your patience has certainly been rewarded here.

The only thing to bear in mind is that in order to nab the phone, you also need to add a minimum £10 rolling SIM to your order. However, you’re not locked in a contract with that SIM and you can cancel it right away to avoid being charged anything on top of that initial £10 payment, effectively bringing the total cost to just £395.20.

Voxi has massively reduced the cost of the Pixel 8. To get the deal, y0u’ll need to add a £10 rolling SIM to your basket, but you can cancel the SIM right after the initial payment.

  • Voxi
  • Was £699
  • Now £385.20
View Deal

At that price, you’d be hard pressed to find a better or more feature packed Android phone. Heck, it’s even cheaper than the RRP of the mid-range Pixel 7a.

Google has steadily been improving its range of smartphones with each iteration and the Pixel 8 shows just how far the company has come. This is a confident smartphone, powered by the impressive Tensor G3 chipset.

The big appeal of the Pixel 8 is that it runs stock Android, which is as clean a UI as you’ll find outside of Apple’s ecosystem. Plus, it all looks great on the compact yet incredibly bright 6.2-inch OLED panel, which can reach a peak brightness of up to 2000nits when watching HDR content.

As great as the software is though, it’s in the camera experience where the Pixel 8 truly shines. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter said: “the Pixel 8 is capable of taking some truly stunning photos. Images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

For all these reasons and more, the Pixel 8 is an easy recommendation for almost anyone, and when it’s going for such a massively reduced price, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

