Voxi has outdone itself with this Pixel 7a price crash

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Have you been considering making the jump to a Google Pixel smartphone? Now’s the perfect opportunity, thanks to this generous deal from Voxi. 

The Google Pixel 7a is currently just £298.80 on Voxi, saving a massive £150 off the RRP for the mid-range handset.

If you aren’t already a Voxi customer then you will need to order the handset with at least a £10 rolling SIM contract. This SIM can be cancelled immediately after ordering the phone however so you won’t incur any extra costs after the fact.

With an RRP of £449, the Google Pixel 7a was already considered to be a feature-packed and great value smartphone. At now just under £300, it now automatically destroys the sub-£300 competition.

Running on the powerful Google Tensor G2 chip, experience speedy and secure performance for everything your smartphone was made for, from making and receiving calls to capturing stunning images.

Images and videos can be captured on either the Pixel 7a’s dual rear camera system, that includes 64MP wide and 13MP ultrawide lenses or the 13MP front camera. With Google’s advanced image processing, high-resolution photos and videos can be captured even in low light conditions. 

If you’ve taken a slightly fuzzy snap or realise your great shot was photobombed then worry not, as the image processing also allows you to correct blurry images and erase distracting objects in a shot.

The Google Pixel 7a also promises up to 24-hours of battery life with normal use, bumping up to 72-hours with Extreme Battery Saver mode switched on, which means it’s perfect for taking out on the go.

We were impressed with the Google Pixel 7a and gave it a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with Editor Max Parker hailing the smartphone a “triumph” and “one of the best mid-range phones.” 

If you want a capable smartphone that offers fast performance, long-lasting battery life and an impressive camera set-up, then the Google Pixel 7a is a great choice. 

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

