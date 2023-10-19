Vloggers need to check out this Canon EOS M50 II offer

Searching for a 4K mirrorless camera for vlogging, streaming and creating content for social media? Don’t miss this deal on the Canon EOS M50 II.

The Canon EOS M50 II has dropped to just £635 on Amazon. That’s a saving of £84.99 compared to its usual price of £719.99, making this the perfect time to shop the camera ahead of Christmas.

Not only that, but the camera comes with Canon’s EF-M 15-54mm f/3.5-6.3 IS STM lens in the box, meaning you can start shooting from the moment it reaches your doorstep.

The EOS M50 II is a mirrorless camera first released by Canon in 2021.

The camera combines a powerful 24.1-megapixel APS-C sensor with 4K video capabilities for sharp photos and video.

Features like Dual Pixel CMOS Autofocus with Eye/Face tracking ensure your subject remains in focus throughout a video, while high-speed burst shooting makes it possible to capture action at up to 10fps.

The camera includes both a vari-angle monitor and electronic viewfinder for framing your subject and vlogging, while Wi-Fi support makes it possible to live stream content and use the camera as a webcam in video calls.

We haven’t reviewed the EOS M50 II just yet but we were big fans of the first iteration of this camera. We were particularly impressed with how beginner-friendly the EOS M50 was while still offering a full degree of manual control, making it the perfect option for beginners as well as photography enthusiasts looking to transition from a Canon DSLR to a mirrorless camera.

This price is the cheapest we’ve seen the EOS M50 II drop since 2021, making now a great time to pick up this camera.

If you like the sound of the Canon EOS M50 II, head to Amazon now to save £84.99 on the camera and get it for just £635 while this offer lasts.