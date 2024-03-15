Very’s got the perfect PS5 bundle for kids

If you’re after something to keep the kids entertained then look no further than this PS5 Slim bundle from Very.

The online retailer is now offering up a PS5 Slim console with a copy of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just £409, down from the previous price of £479. That’s easily one of the best deals we’ve seen yet for the recently revamped PS5 Slim, and the inclusion of Lego Star Wars is easily the icing on the cake.

I had the pleasure of reviewing The Skywalker Saga when the game launched and it remains one of my favourite PS5 games to date. Not only is the game perfect for parents to play with their kids thanks to drop-in/drop-out co-op that doesn’t interrupt the flow of the game when someone wants to join in, but it also has an absurd amount of content to rummage through.

As its name implies, The Skywalker Saga covers all nine of the major Star Wars films, starting with the prequel trilogy and ending with 2019’s The Rise of Skywalker. That’s nine films’ worth of iconic moments and classic characters, and the easy to understand gameplay of the Lego games means that it can be appreciated by younger players, without presenting too much of a challenge.

Outside of the main story beats, The Skywalker Saga also lets you explore open-world versions of instantly recognisable Star Wars locales including Tatooine and Canto Bight, which pack tons of easter eggs and references that Star Wars fans are sure to appreciate.

It’s also worth mentioning that every PS5 comes with a free digital copy of Astro’s Playroom which is a colourful single-player adventure that puts players in the shoes of PlayStation mascot Astro as he embarks on a quest that shows off the full power of the PS5.

The included console is the disc-version of the PS5 slim so you’ll be able to play disc-based games without issue, as well as Blu-ray films and boxsets.

From our experience, PS5 deals tend not to stick around for too long so if this one takes your fancy then it’s best not to wait around before making good use of it.