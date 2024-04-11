Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Vacuuming just got a whole lot easier thanks to this Amazon deal

Jon Mundy

Amazon has cleaned up on vacuum cleaner bargains with this Shark Stratos deal.

It gets you the Shark Stratos HZ3000UKT stick vacuum cleaner for just £199, which is a 20% saving on the £249.99 RRP.

The Shark Stratos HZ3000UKT itself is a corded vacuum cleaner with a 10m cable allied to a highly mobile stick design. This is the Pet Pro Model, which features with Anti Hair Wrap Plus and anti-odour technology, and a dual head design means you can move seamlessly from carpets to hard floors.

The Anti Hair Wrap Plus head removes long hairs from the cleaning brush while you’re cleaning, so you don’t need to stop and disentangle by hand. Meanwhile, an anti-allergen seal traps 99.9% of dust and allergens inside the vacuum.

There’s a unique flexible design with a joint half way up the stick, letting you get underneath furniture. It also enables you to fold the cleaner away into tighter spaces.

You can also transform the Shark Stratos into a handheld cleaner, removing the ‘stick’ section altogether for cleaning stairs and upholstery. The package comes with three attachments: a Multi-Surface Tool, a 12 Crevice Tool, and an Anti Hair Wrap Pet Tool.

We haven’t reviewed this particular model before, but we have had plenty of Shark vacuum cleaner products through our doors. We’ve always found them to be superb vacuum cleaners when it comes to flexibility, power, and odour-busting capabilities.

In other words, if you’re after a great vacuum cleaner offer, don’t overlook this Shark deal.

