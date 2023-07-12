Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Use this Prime Day deal to upgrade your graphics card on the cheap

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

MSi’s excellent GeForce 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio graphics card has seen a £105 price cut on Prime Day, giving PC gamers an opportunity to soup-up their setups at a discount. 

For today only, with an Amazon Prime account, you can pick up one of the most refined gaming GPUs on the market for £345.30, a great deal for a GPU that normally costs £449.99.

There are a lot of positives to be found with the various 3060 Ti models on the market, but MSi’s Gaming X Trio edition may be one of the very best – MSi has worked especially hard on the fans, making sure they provide both optimum cooling and beautifully muted noise levels. 

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio graphics card, less than £350

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio graphics card, less than £350

A great GPU at a great price, this deal will score you one of the quietest and most well-cooled GPUs on the market.

  • Amazon
  • Was £449.99
  • Now £345.30
View Deal

MSi calls their cooling system TRI FROZR 2 Thermal Design, and it works like a treat with this GPU. The ability of the 3060 Ti Gaming X Trio to distribute cool air throughout the unit is truly impressive, and a system of pipes which distributes heat across the heatsink is also efficient and effective. And as mentioned above, the noise level of this GPU is really something – do not expect to hear the fans above any game you load up.

While cooling is vital to a good GPU, so is the performance. MSi has you covered here too, and for the price this GPU performs very well. It may not be able to perform smoothly in 4K on some of the most demanding titles, but it will clear almost any game in 1440p at high settings with ease. Some benchmarks suggest the card actually performs well over MSi’s advertised 1845 MHz clock speed, although we haven’t tested this out in-house. 

Overall, this is easily one of the best first-hand GPU deals you’re likely to find under £400, so if you’re looking for a quality GPU for a mid-range PC build, this is the deal for you.

You might like…

Apple’s latest iPad has been given its biggest price cut yet

Apple’s latest iPad has been given its biggest price cut yet

Gemma Ryles 8 mins ago
Best Prime Day Deals Live: Day 2 of Amazon’s big annual sale

Best Prime Day Deals Live: Day 2 of Amazon’s big annual sale

Max Parker 55 mins ago
Amazon’s dropped an unbelievable Razer Viper Mini deal for Prime users

Amazon’s dropped an unbelievable Razer Viper Mini deal for Prime users

Nick Rayner 1 hour ago
Prime Day’s Sony ZV-1F deal is perfect for new vloggers

Prime Day’s Sony ZV-1F deal is perfect for new vloggers

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
Best Prime Day Ninja Deals: Heavy discounts on air fryers, knives, cookers and more

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals: Heavy discounts on air fryers, knives, cookers and more

Gemma Ryles 1 hour ago
Our favourite Bluetooth speaker just took a massive Prime Day price cut

Our favourite Bluetooth speaker just took a massive Prime Day price cut

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.