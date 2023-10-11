Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Upgrade your PS5 storage on the cheap with this bargain Amazon deal

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Anyone who owns the PS5 will be able to attest there simply isn’t enough onboard storage.

This makes buying an SSD to expand the storage almost essential, so it’s great to see Amazon slicing £93 off the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD’s RRP, making it available for just £87

Amazon had admittedly listed this price since September, but it’s still one of the very best SSD deals you can find during the Prime Big Day Deals event. 

The WD_BLACK SN850 is an officially licensed M.2 SSD for the PS5, so you can be rest assured that it offers compatibility with Sony’s latest console. Installing the SSD is very easy too, simply requiring you to pop open the casing and use a screwdriver to access the required compartment. 

WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD sees dramatic 52% price crash

In celebration of the Prime Big Deal Days event, Amazon has discounted the WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD by a whopping 52%. This is the lowest price we’ve seen yet for the officially lisensed PS5 SSD.

  • Amazon
  • Save 52%
  • Now £87
View Deal

PC gamers will also be able to use WD_BLACK SN850, with the quoted 7000MB/s read speed ensuring a blazing fast performance that should make short work of loading times. 

The SN80 features an all-in-one heatsink SSD design, so there’s no need to worry about purchasing a separate heatsink in order to keep it running cool. 

When we reviewed the WD_BLACK SN850 back in 2022, we gave it a 4 out of 5 rating and said in our verdict: “Whether you want a competent drive for your gaming PC or looking to expand the total storage in your PS5 console, for the asking price, there are not many drives that can perform as well as the WD Black SN850.” 

We were also impressed that the WD_BLACK SN850 is covered by a 5-year warranty, giving you peace of mind in case you think you may have a faulty model. 

So if you’re looking to upgrade the storage of either your PS5 or PC this year, then we strongly recommend checking out this fantastic WD_BLACK SN850 1TB SSD deal. 

