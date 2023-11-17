Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Upgrade your home with this smart thermostat Black Friday bargain

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

There’s no better time than winter to be able to control your heating from the comfort of your sofa, and there’s a perfect Black Friday Deal for anyone who that appeals to.

The Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ offers you a smart thermostat with control over your heating from anywhere. It’s an easy DIY installation and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google.

Buy it as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals and you’ll be paying just £99.99, resulting in a saving of £80 off its RRP of £179.99.

Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ Deal

Buy a Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ through Amazon at the moment and you’ll save 44% off the RRP of £179.99. It will now cost you just £99.99.

  Amazon
  Was £179.99
  Now £99.99
View Deal

Included in the starter kit, you’ll find a Tado Smart Thermostat, an internet bridge, two sticky pads, three triple A batteries, two wall mounting screws and wall plugs, labels for wiring, UK and EU power supplies and USB and Ethernet cables.

It’s an impressive kit, and the app itself is packed with great functions. There’s open window detection, smart schedules, multi-room control and energy savings insights amongst its features.

We’ve tested a standard Tado Smart Thermostat V3+ (albeit not this exact kit), and gave it a great 4.5 out of 5 score. We loved the app, clever energy saving functions and its easiness to programme. While Amazon reviews (over 3000 rankings averaging 4.5/5) have praised the purchase for its tech support and easiness to install and use.

Optional extras include an Auto-Assist version of the app which adds automated geofencing, automated open window detection and energy IQ/care and protection for £3.99 per month or £29.99 per year.

What’s more, this is so simple, it presents itself as your perfect introduction to smart heating. So if you’ve always been thinking about how much it could benefit your home, this incredible deal makes it the perfect time to make your smart heated home a reality.

Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

