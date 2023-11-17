Upgrade your home with this smart thermostat Black Friday bargain

There’s no better time than winter to be able to control your heating from the comfort of your sofa, and there’s a perfect Black Friday Deal for anyone who that appeals to.

The Tado Wired Smart Thermostat Starter Kit V3+ offers you a smart thermostat with control over your heating from anywhere. It’s an easy DIY installation and is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google.

Buy it as part of Amazon’s Black Friday Deals and you’ll be paying just £99.99, resulting in a saving of £80 off its RRP of £179.99.

Included in the starter kit, you’ll find a Tado Smart Thermostat, an internet bridge, two sticky pads, three triple A batteries, two wall mounting screws and wall plugs, labels for wiring, UK and EU power supplies and USB and Ethernet cables.

It’s an impressive kit, and the app itself is packed with great functions. There’s open window detection, smart schedules, multi-room control and energy savings insights amongst its features.

We’ve tested a standard Tado Smart Thermostat V3+ (albeit not this exact kit), and gave it a great 4.5 out of 5 score. We loved the app, clever energy saving functions and its easiness to programme. While Amazon reviews (over 3000 rankings averaging 4.5/5) have praised the purchase for its tech support and easiness to install and use.

Optional extras include an Auto-Assist version of the app which adds automated geofencing, automated open window detection and energy IQ/care and protection for £3.99 per month or £29.99 per year.

What’s more, this is so simple, it presents itself as your perfect introduction to smart heating. So if you’ve always been thinking about how much it could benefit your home, this incredible deal makes it the perfect time to make your smart heated home a reality.

