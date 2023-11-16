Upgrade your gaming PC with a 1TB SSD for just £62.99

Anyone who owns a gaming PC will know the pain of running out of storage space to install your new game. Buying a new SSD will rid you of this headache, and the WD Black SN770 could be your best bet following a Black Friday price slash.

Box is offering one of the best SSD deals we’ve seen in this year’s Black Friday sale yet, with a £69 discount for the WD Black SN770 NVMe 1TB M.2 SSD taking the price down to a more affordable £62.99.

The WD Black SN77 is an M.2 SSD and so should be compatible with modern PCs, although it’s worth making sure your motherboard features the required M.2 connector first.

It provides read and write speeds of 5150MB/s and 4900MB/s respectively, which should be fast enough to breeze through loading screens and boot up your PC in a flash. These speeds aren’t quite quick enough to offer official support for the PS5, but customers have confirmed that it will still work on Sony’s console if you’re willing to take the risk.

This model has a 1TB capacity, and with the average file size of a PC game being somewhere between 25GB and 30GB, this should be ample storage enough to fit all of your favourite games on. A 5 year manufacturer warranty is also included to give you peace of mind.

We haven’t reviewed the WD Black SN77 just yet, but it currently has an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 from 99 customer reviews on Box.co.uk. One happy customer wrote: “Does everything it says on the tin. Great value for money.”

So if you’re looking to upgrade your PC with a 1TB SSD ahead of Christmas, then this Black Friday deal is one of the best budget-friendly options you’ll likely find.

