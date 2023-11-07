The ultralight Motorola Edge 40 is a budget phone with this deal

November is synonymous with Black Friday, but in recent years, we’ve seen the deal bonanza spill out from the original day at the end of the month to something that can only be described as Black November, with retailers already getting in on the deal fun.

That includes the Motorola Edge 40, a capable lightweight mid-range smartphone that was released earlier this year. More specifically, Amazon has hacked £200 off the £529 RRP, bringing the smartphone into budget territory at just £329. It’s exclusively available in the attractive lime green finish of the phone, complete with a vegan leather rear.

Save £200 on the lightweight Motorola Edge 40 Snag the ultra-light and thin Motorola Edge 40 on Amazon now for just £329.99, a whopping £200 (38%) off its original price, bringing the capable phone into budget phone territory. Amazon

Save 34%

£329.99 View Deal

At that discounted price, the Motorola Edge 40 represents an absolute steal. The smartphone boasts key specs like a 6.55-inch curved OLED display with a super-fast 144Hz refresh rate, a flagship-level processor and rapid fast charging – all rare features in the sub-£500 mobile market.

As you can see from the above price tracker, the deal represents the cheapest that the Motorola Edge 40 has been since release earlier this year, so if you’re tempted, you’d better move fast.

Is the Motorola Edge 40 worth buying?

Motorola is onto a mid-range winner Pros Svelte, lightweight design

Vibrant, fast 144Hz pOLED display

Versatile main camera performance

Fast 68W TurboPower charging Cons Can overheat when playing games

A few bugs within the OS

Refresh rate has to be fixed at 144Hz if used

Motorola Edge 40 is a smartphone of substance with a sleek design

Gorgeous 6.55-inch 144Hz pOLED display with vibrant colors and deep blacks

50MP main camera with f/1.4 aperture for impressive low-light photography

Lightweight and thin design with a vegan leather rear for added grip

Rapid 68W charging capabilities for quick top-ups

Decent mid-range performance with MediaTek Dimensity 8020 chipset and 8GB RAM

Clean approach to Android 13 with minimal changes compared to stock Android

ReadyFor feature allows for desktop mode when connected to an external monitor

All-day battery life that can last up to two days with light usage

Included fast charger in the box for quick charging convenience

The Motorola Edge 40 is a stunningly stylish smartphone with a thin and lightweight design, measuring in at just 7.6mm and 172g respectively. Combined with a vegan leather rear and a curved 6.55-inch 144Hz pOLED display, the Motorola Edge 40 looks and feels like a flagship that costs hundreds more.

It’s not just a looker either; the 50MP primary camera is of particular note thanks to its impressively fast f/1.4 aperture that allows it to capture moving shots without motion blur and punch above its weight when it comes to low-light photography, especially when combined with the devices’ OIS. That’s backed up by a 13MP ultrawide that delivers sharp visuals, and a 32MP selfie snapper.

Throw in the Dimensity 8020 chipset, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, along with a clean interpretation of Android 13 and 68W TurboCharge that delivers a full charge in 44 minutes, and you’ve got a stunningly competitive phone.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Motorola Edge 40 review.

