Treat yourself to this unmissable 12% discount on the Kindle (2022)

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

If you’ve been on the hunt for a quality e-reader then you will definitely want to take a look at this Kindle discount.

Amazon is cutting down prices of some fantastic devices left and right, and we’ve managed to find an incredible discount on the Amazon Kindle (2022) e-reader. The price has plummeted from £84.99 to just £74.99 – a discount of 12%. 

If you’re interested in this deal – or any of the other amazing discounts we’ve found – then you will need to make sure that you have an active Amazon Prime account. Don’t fret if you don’t already, simply click on this link and sign up for a 30-day free trial which you can cancel as soon as you’ve picked up all your favourite deals. 

Upgrade your reading experience with this fantastic Kindle discount

If you want to improve your reading experiences without breaking the bank, then you will need to check out this amazing deal on the Kindle (2022).

This Kindle was released last year and is one of the lightest and most compact Kindles on the market, making it an ideal device for anyone who likes to read on the go. The display is paper-like, making it feel more immersive than some other e-readers out there, and comes with an adjustable front light so you can read comfortably, no matter where you are. 

Amazon claims that this Kindle model can last up to 6 weeks on a single charge, although this will depend on the day-to-day usage. Not only is this double the capacity of the previous generation Kindle, but it should have more than enough endurance to last you a long train ride or flight. 

Sign up for Kindle Unlimited and you will also be treated to millions of books, thousands of audiobooks and even selected magazine subscriptions, giving you plenty of variety when you’re on the hunt for your next read. 

In conclusion, the Kindle (2022) hasn’t seen a discount like this in a very long time, and we can’t guarantee that it will last over the duration of Prime Big Deal Days. If you want to upgrade your experience without needing to break the bank, then we recommend that you jump on this deal now before it’s too late.

