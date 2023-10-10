Treat yourself to this unmissable 12% discount on the Kindle (2022)

If you’ve been on the hunt for a quality e-reader then you will definitely want to take a look at this Kindle discount.

Amazon is cutting down prices of some fantastic devices left and right, and we’ve managed to find an incredible discount on the Amazon Kindle (2022) e-reader. The price has plummeted from £84.99 to just £74.99 – a discount of 12%.

Was £84.99

Now £74.99 View Deal

This Kindle was released last year and is one of the lightest and most compact Kindles on the market, making it an ideal device for anyone who likes to read on the go. The display is paper-like, making it feel more immersive than some other e-readers out there, and comes with an adjustable front light so you can read comfortably, no matter where you are.

Amazon claims that this Kindle model can last up to 6 weeks on a single charge, although this will depend on the day-to-day usage. Not only is this double the capacity of the previous generation Kindle, but it should have more than enough endurance to last you a long train ride or flight.

In conclusion, the Kindle (2022) hasn't seen a discount like this in a very long time.