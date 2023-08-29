Treat yourself to a robot vacuum with Roborock’s huge anniversary sale

If you’ve ever fancied making the jump to a new robot vacuum then you won’t want to miss the incredible deals available right now across Roborock’s range of products.

Let’s face it, even though it’s an essential component of any clean household, vacuuming isn’t just a chore – it’s a bore (and a time-consuming one at that). In 2023 however, there’s no reason why you can’t just leave the cleaning up to one of Roborock’s robot vacuums, and for a limited time only, you can make the leap whilst saving yourself some serious cash.

For the folks out there where budget is of no concern, you’ll definitely want to check out the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra, which has seen a huge $400 reduction to $1199.99. This high-end device leaves nothing to chance – its 6000Pa high power suction will leave your floor looking brand new everytime, and there’s lots more to like beyond its function as a vacuum.

Not only is the S8 Pro Ultra capable of also washing your floors, but it can even empty its contents and refill its water tank automatically at the included charging station. This is a level of luxury that most robot vacuums can only dream of reaching – giving you back more time in your day to spend on the things you actually enjoy doing.

If you’re not quite ready to make the full leap to an automated cleaning system then Roborock has you covered there too, as it’s also offering up a bundle that includes the S8 Pro Ultra with the company’s manual Dyad Pro vacuum, so you can always dive in to lend a helping hand with a particularly messy situation. That bundle has an even bigger reduction of $649.99, letting you get both products for $1399.99 – making this the ideal pick for a deep clean.

For anyone who’s intrigued by what the S8 Pro Ultra has to offer but is limited by a stringent budget, luckily there’s an alternative deal that’s well worth checking out. The Roborock Q Revo, which is available for just $699.99 (down from $899.99) over the course of the sale.

Even though the Q Revo is available at a bargain price, it still packs a powerful 5500Pa suction rate so you’ll benefit from the impressive cleaning abilities that Roborock is known for, and that’s before mentioning its auto-mop lifting mechanism that can recognise when it’s moving over a carpet and swap to the appropriate cleaning mode accordingly.

Alternatively, if you’re a student who’s moving out to college, or if you live in a studio apartment and don’t have to worry about cleaning tons of floor space, then there is an even more cost effective option available in the Roborock Q5. Typically the Q5 would only set you back $429.99 but for the duration of the sale, it can be yours for the unbelievably low price of just $259.99.

In accordance with the accompanying Roborock app, the Q5 can map out the layout of your flooring where you can set no-go zones that are either too tricky to navigate or involve spots that you’d rather give a once over with a manual vacuum. Plus, if you have a smart speaker to hand, you can even set the Q5 to start cleaning simply by using a voice command via Alexa or Google Assistant.

With so many products currently discounted, you’re bound to find the robot vacuum that’s right for you, but be aware that Roborock’s anniversary sale will only be running until September 2nd, so if you want to make the leap to automatic cleaning then now’s the time to pounce.

