Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Treat yourself to a new iPad with Amazon’s tasty price cut

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

If you’ve been considering a new iPad for a while but have been put off by its high price tag, then act fast as Apple’s entry-level model has a big reduction on Amazon.

Nab a silver 64GB iPad (10th Generation) for just £371 on Amazon and save a massive £128 off the usual RRP. 

Get the iPad 10th Gen for just £371 on Amazon

Get the iPad 10th Gen for just £371 on Amazon

Save a massive £128 and get Apple’s iPad 10th Gen for just £371 on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £499
  • Now £371
View Deal

At 10.9-inches the iPad (10th Gen) is a thin yet durable tablet that is perfect for bringing with you on the go. Running on iPadOS 17, it’s more capable than ever and boasts new productivity and collaboration features making it an ideal work companion.

Expect speedy performance for all tasks, whether that’s updating documents or online gaming with Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. Although not the most up-to-date offering, the A14 chip allows for faster multitasking between apps plus an all-day battery life too. 

Not only is the iPad perfect for working but its Liquid Retina display makes everything from streaming the latest blockbuster to cloud gaming appear in rich, vivid details even in bright sunlight. 

With an ultrawide 12MP front camera that’s fitted with Centre Stage technology, which uses machine learning to automatically adjust the camera, you can rest assured that you’ll stay clearly within the frame during important meetings or when FaceTiming with loved ones.

We gave the iPad 10 a solid four-star review, with Editor Max Parker concluding: “It’s an excellent tablet, with a good screen, strong performance and plenty of really noticeable upgrades over the previous generation iPad.”

He continued: “this remains better than most of the best Android tablets thanks to the excellent app ecosystem and it’ll likely be supported for years to come with iPadOS updates.”

Whether you’re already cemented in the Apple ecosystem and want to add the iPad to your device lineup, or this is your first venture into the world of tablets, this Amazon deal on the iPad is not one to be missed.

You might like…

Give your home office a boost with this Logitech MX Keyboard offer

Give your home office a boost with this Logitech MX Keyboard offer

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
You won’t find a better value phone than the Pixel 7a right now

You won’t find a better value phone than the Pixel 7a right now

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
The MacBook Air M1 just keeps falling in price

The MacBook Air M1 just keeps falling in price

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
This Logitech PC mouse upgrade is an incredible bargain

This Logitech PC mouse upgrade is an incredible bargain

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
Jabra’s Elite 4 earbuds are half price for a limited time

Jabra’s Elite 4 earbuds are half price for a limited time

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Ninja has nothing on this Tower dual-drawer air fryer deal

Ninja has nothing on this Tower dual-drawer air fryer deal

Jessica Gorringe 24 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words