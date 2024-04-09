Treat yourself to a new iPad with Amazon’s tasty price cut

If you’ve been considering a new iPad for a while but have been put off by its high price tag, then act fast as Apple’s entry-level model has a big reduction on Amazon.

Nab a silver 64GB iPad (10th Generation) for just £371 on Amazon and save a massive £128 off the usual RRP.

Get the iPad 10th Gen for just £371 on Amazon Save a massive £128 and get Apple’s iPad 10th Gen for just £371 on Amazon. Amazon

Was £499

Now £371 View Deal

At 10.9-inches the iPad (10th Gen) is a thin yet durable tablet that is perfect for bringing with you on the go. Running on iPadOS 17, it’s more capable than ever and boasts new productivity and collaboration features making it an ideal work companion.

Expect speedy performance for all tasks, whether that’s updating documents or online gaming with Apple’s A14 Bionic chipset. Although not the most up-to-date offering, the A14 chip allows for faster multitasking between apps plus an all-day battery life too.

Not only is the iPad perfect for working but its Liquid Retina display makes everything from streaming the latest blockbuster to cloud gaming appear in rich, vivid details even in bright sunlight.

With an ultrawide 12MP front camera that’s fitted with Centre Stage technology, which uses machine learning to automatically adjust the camera, you can rest assured that you’ll stay clearly within the frame during important meetings or when FaceTiming with loved ones.

We gave the iPad 10 a solid four-star review, with Editor Max Parker concluding: “It’s an excellent tablet, with a good screen, strong performance and plenty of really noticeable upgrades over the previous generation iPad.”

He continued: “this remains better than most of the best Android tablets thanks to the excellent app ecosystem and it’ll likely be supported for years to come with iPadOS updates.”

Whether you’re already cemented in the Apple ecosystem and want to add the iPad to your device lineup, or this is your first venture into the world of tablets, this Amazon deal on the iPad is not one to be missed.