Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Toshiba 43UF3D53DB Review

Toshiba’s first Fire TV has landed – but is it worth it?

By Henry St Leger July 10th 2023 3:00pm
Toshiba 43UFD Stranger Things
Toshiba 43UFD Stranger Things Dolby Vision contrast
Toshiba 43UFD Stranger Thing episode 1
Toshiba 43UFD Stranger Thing episode 5
Toshiba 43UFD TV design
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Verdict

The Toshiba 43UF3D is a decent cheap smart TV with a broadly consistent and acceptable picture for the price, making it an ideal TV for casual use in a bedroom or study.

Pros

  • Alexa Voice Remote
  • Premium HDR support
  • Micro dimming

Cons

  • Basic audio system
  • Fire TV pushes Amazon content
  • Contrast could be better
  • Design isn’t convenient for adding a soundbar

Key Features

  • ControlComes with the Alexa Voice Remote for voice control
  • HDRSupports HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Vision HDR
  • Dolby AtmosCompatible with eARC standard to support Dolby Atmos soundbars

Introduction

The Toshiba 43UF3D offers a tempting marriage of hardware and software, with a low-cost Toshiba display that runs Amazon’s widespread Fire TV platform.

This is the first time Toshiba has shipped screens with the Fire TV OS in the UK, offering an upgrade from the Toshiba Smart Portal.

The UF3D launched at £349 for a 43-inch size, though it’s as cheap as £279 at Amazon – and the remaining 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch sizes retailing for £329, £369 and £449 respectively at the time of review.

For anyone who’s used a Fire TV or Fire TV streaming stick before, you’ll be right at home – though even this budget television has a few smart features up its sleeve you might not expect at this price range. 

I’ve seen some contradictory specifications for this TV out there at different retailers, but be assured that we’ve got the correct details, direct from Toshiba, all in this review.

Design

  • Unnecessary TV stand
  • Bright LED indicator
  • Basic, functional build

The Toshiba 43UF3D sports a relatively simple design, with a thick black bezel and plastic casing that will be familiar to anyone who’s gone shopping for a sub-£500 TV before.

Toshiba 43UFD TV design
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The TV stand is what makes this look like a Toshiba TV. The size and weight of this 43-inch screen really doesn’t require a central stand, yet Toshiba has opted for a rectangular grey stand to keep things stable. It takes up a little more counter space than a regular pair of feet, then – 24.9cm deep, rather than the screen’s tighter 8.1cm depth – and nor does it lift the screen high above the ground for those looking to attach a soundbar to this screen.

Toshiba 43UFD stand rear
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The rear of the TV is set up for wall-mounting with a 100 x 100mm VESA wall mount, though, if you’d rather sidestep the counter and hang it up closer to your eye level.

Toshiba’s trademark LED indicator is also on full show here – with a bright ring that’s a little more prominent, if not obtrusive, than you’d expect. It can be a bit of an eyesore, whether the TV is turned off (red) or on (green).

Features

  • Measures 56.7 x 97.3 x 24.9cm 
  • Headphone socket and Bluetooth
  • Amazon’s Fire TV platform

Ports include a pair of USB inputs, and three HDMI inputs for connecting games consoles or Blu-ray players. However, one of those HDMI inputs is the latest HDMI 2.1 standard, supporting eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel) for passing through lossless audio to a compatible soundbar, which is a nice perk at this price. There’s no support for 4K/120Hz variable refresh rates though, in case you were wondering.

Toshiba 43UFD connections
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Other features include Bluetooth connectivity, and a headphone socket for hooking up a pair of wired headphones – something you may be more likely to do for a compact 43-inch size.

The standout feature here is Amazon’s Fire TV platform, though, this being the first time Toshiba has shipped a Fire TV display in the UK. It’ll be familiar to anyone who’s used a Fire TV streaming stick, with a simple enough layout, great Alexa integration, and a whole load of ads for Amazon Prime or affiliated content. 

Toshiba 43UFD Fire TV interface
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The Amazon Freevee service is featured quite prominently here, offering free ad-supported programming as well as a sample of the Amazon Prime Video library, for those who haven’t yet committed to a Prime subscription.

The Alexa Voice Remote is also a joy, featuring a voice control button that you hold down in order to summon the Alexa assistant. While you don’t get ‘hands-free’ voice control, per se, it’s an intuitive and privacy-safe way to make use of voice commands – and a better solution than Toshiba Connect, a plug-in Alexa mic the company previously trialled in a few TV models.

Toshiba 43UFD alexa voice remote
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

The remote also packs in a full numerical keypad, playback/volume controls, and shortcuts for the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Freeview Play.

Picture Quality

  • Decent brightness for the price
  • Limited contrast
  • Dolby Vision HDR support

The Toshiba 43UF3D doesn’t have too much to work with, given its price – this is a pretty basic LED panel, with a 50Hz frame rate, that does what it can with the parts given to it.

The direct backlight certainly helps matters, allowing for a reasonably consistent brightness output compared to what a cheaper edge-lit system would be capable of. I found that peak brightness is generally set around 380 nits for most picture modes but can jump up to 460 nits on Vivid – you’ll be sacrificing a little tonal accuracy, but the option is there if what you really want is a brighter screen.

Toshiba 43UFD Stranger Things Dolby Vision
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Toshiba’s TRU Micro Dimming allows for a little brightness variation across the screen, and the tests I carried out showed that the UF3D has pretty good colour accuracy across the board – though no doubt a more advanced local dimming feature would have helped deepen black tones, which often show up as grey. 

But to the eye, the lack of contrast stops any colours popping on their own – and tones can seem to blend a little together. When watching the latest season of Stranger Things, the pale skin of a child actor and the clinical hospital walls almost seem to merge into the same sickly colour.

Toshiba 43UFD Stranger Thing episode 5
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

I have few big complaints about the picture, other than that the processor used here generally favors foreground objects, and this means live-action scenes often look like they’re against a green screen, with actors looking a little detached from their surroundings.

One notable feature is Dolby Vision – a dynamic HDR format supported by Netflix and often found on 4K Blu-rays, which uses additional metadata to tweak your TV’s brightness and colour output. You won’t be getting a high-end HDR experience with the 43UF3D’s panel and lighting array, but Dolby Vision support will improve the tone mapping of compatible content to get a little closer to the filmmaker’s intent.

Sound Quality

  • Minimal audio output
  • Dolby Atmos compatibility
  • Two-channel system

Toshiba continues its long-running collaboration with Onkyo, which supplies the built-in sound system here, with a pair of 8W stereo speakers that offer the minimum of what’s expected for a TV of this price. The audio is perfectly fine, if a little flat, and naturally lacking in the kind of audio detail or immersion expected in more premium screens.

Toshiba 43UFD Stranger Thing episode 1
Image Credit (Trusted Reviews)

Thankfully, there is a get-out clause: Dolby Atmos. The UF3D is technically compatible with the premium three-dimensional audio standard, meaning that if you link up a Dolby Atmos-capable speaker, you’ll be able to hear its full effect – just don’t expect an Atmos experience from the built-in drivers here.

Despite a maximum 16W output, the screen can reach a decent volume. Just be warned that the lack of separation in a two-channel system like this is even more apparent at higher volumes, and audio objects can get a little muddied as a result. A number of smart audio settings can help, boosting either bass response or highlighting dialogue, though their relevance will depend on the kind of content you’re playing through your TV.

Latest deals

Should you buy it?

You want a cheap TV with audio potential: If you have existing audio kit that can make use of the UF3D’s Atmos compatibility, and don’t want to pay a pretty penny for the screen, this could be a good buy for you.

You want a better HDR TV: This Toshiba screen doesn’t have quite the color gamut or lighting control to push HDR images to their best, though the presence of Dolby Vision helps matters slightly.

Final Thoughts

The Toshiba 43UF3D is a decently cheap smart TV with a broadly consistent and acceptable picture for the price – ideal for casual use in a bedroom or study. HDMI eARC and Dolby Atmos support makes it a smart choice for someone who already has some capable audio equipment, too, and the Alexa Voice Remote is a far better accessory that the Toshiba Connect peripherals of old. 

Trusted Score
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter

Terms and conditions

How we test

We test every television we review thoroughly over an extended period of time. We use industry standard tests to compare features properly. We’ll always tell you what we find. We never, ever, accept money to review a product.

Find out more about how we test in our ethics policy.

Tested for several days

Tested with real world use

Benchmarked with tests

You might like…

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Review

Amazon Fire TV 4-Series Review

Henry St Leger 11 hours ago
Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Review

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Review

Kob Monney 5 days ago
Samsung QE55QN90C Review

Samsung QE55QN90C Review

Simon Lucas 1 month ago
Sky Glass Review

Sky Glass Review

Kob Monney 1 month ago
Loewe Bild i.55 Review

Loewe Bild i.55 Review

John Archer 2 months ago
Sony XR-65A95K Review

Sony XR-65A95K Review

Kob Monney 2 months ago

FAQs

Does the Toshiba UF3D support 4K/120Hz variable refresh rates?

The Toshiba UF3D does not claim to support VRR, and thus wouldn’t be capable of refresh rates higher than 60Hz in any case.

Trusted Reviews test data

Input lag (ms)
Peak brightness (nits) 5%
Peak brightness (nits) 10%
Toshiba 43UF3D53DB
10.2 ms
299 nits
299 nits

Full specs

UK RRP
Manufacturer
Screen Size
Size (Dimensions)
Size (Dimensions without stand)
Weight
ASIN
Operating System
Release Date
Model Number
Resolution
HDR
Types of HDR
Refresh Rate TVs
Ports
HDMI (2.1)
Audio (Power output)
Connectivity
Colours
Display Technology
Toshiba 43UF3D53DB
£249.99
Toshiba
42.5 inches
973 x 249 x 602 MM
567 x 973 x 81 INCHES
9.5 KG
B0B6PV1VMJ
Fire TV OS
2022
43UF3D53DB
3840 x 2160
Yes
HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision
– 60 Hz
Headphone out, antenna input, Ethernet, three HDMI, two USB
eARC
16 W
Wi-Fi, Bluetooth
Black
Direct-LED
Henry St Leger
By Henry St Leger

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.