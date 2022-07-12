Top class Lenovo Chromebook available for just £149.99

In what looks to be one of the biggest bargains of Prime Day this year, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook has seen its price fall to an incredibly affordable £149.99.

With a whopping 46% price slash, the Lenovo Chromebook has seen its price plummet by £130. We already considered the Chromebook to represent incredible value, so it really is remarkable to see the price fall even further.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is essentially a tablet running on ChromeOS, but comes bundled with a detachable magnetic keyboard which allows you to transform it into a makeshift laptop in the same vein as Microsoft’s Surface Pro.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen may be small compared to more traditional laptops, but we still found it fine for office work. The Full HD resolution ensures it’s capable of displaying sharp pictures and video, making it a great option for Netflix marathons in bed.

Weighing just 450 grams, this 2-in-1 Chromebook is extremely portable, which could well be useful for students who need to hop from lecture hall to lecture hall. Battery life is outstanding too, lasting 13 hours when looping a YouTube video during our tests.

We gave the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in August 2020.

In our verdict we wrote: “The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an astonishingly good value device, coming bundled with a detachable keyboard in order to undercut the price of the iPad and Surface Go 2 by a couple hundred quid. With a lovely Full HD screen, stylish ultra-portable design and ultra-long battery life, this is an fantastic buy for bargain hunters and school students.”

There are a couple of drawbacks though, as the performance is only good enough for basic tasks and apps, so you won’t be able to do any intensive content creation or gaming. The speaker quality is poor too, and you can’t use wired headphones due to the lack of a headphone jack – you’ll need to use Bluetooth instead.

But overall, this is one of the best Chromebooks you can currently buy, and we can’t recommend it enough to students who need an ultra-portable device for jotting down notes and typing up essays on the go.