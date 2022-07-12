 large image

Prime Day UK: Click here to visit our live feed now

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Top class Lenovo Chromebook available for just £149.99

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

In what looks to be one of the biggest bargains of Prime Day this year, the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook has seen its price fall to an incredibly affordable £149.99.

With a whopping 46% price slash, the Lenovo Chromebook has seen its price plummet by £130. We already considered the Chromebook to represent incredible value, so it really is remarkable to see the price fall even further.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is essentially a tablet running on ChromeOS, but comes bundled with a detachable magnetic keyboard which allows you to transform it into a makeshift laptop in the same vein as Microsoft’s Surface Pro.

The 10.1-inch touchscreen may be small compared to more traditional laptops, but we still found it fine for office work. The Full HD resolution ensures it’s capable of displaying sharp pictures and video, making it a great option for Netflix marathons in bed.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Prime Day deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Prime Day deal

The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook is one of the best Chromebooks you can currently buy, coming in tablet form but bundled with a detachable keyboard that turns it into a makeshift laptop. It already represented outstanding value, but is now available for a bargain £149.99 this Prime Day.

  • Amazon
  • Save £130
  • Now £149.99
View Deal

Weighing just 450 grams, this 2-in-1 Chromebook is extremely portable, which could well be useful for students who need to hop from lecture hall to lecture hall. Battery life is outstanding too, lasting 13 hours when looping a YouTube video during our tests.

We gave the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed it back in August 2020.

In our verdict we wrote: “The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is an astonishingly good value device, coming bundled with a detachable keyboard in order to undercut the price of the iPad and Surface Go 2 by a couple hundred quid. With a lovely Full HD screen, stylish ultra-portable design and ultra-long battery life, this is an fantastic buy for bargain hunters and school students.”

There are a couple of drawbacks though, as the performance is only good enough for basic tasks and apps, so you won’t be able to do any intensive content creation or gaming. The speaker quality is poor too, and you can’t use wired headphones due to the lack of a headphone jack – you’ll need to use Bluetooth instead.

But overall, this is one of the best Chromebooks you can currently buy, and we can’t recommend it enough to students who need an ultra-portable device for jotting down notes and typing up essays on the go.

You might like…

Get the kids reading with this phenomenal Kindle Kids Prime Day deal

Get the kids reading with this phenomenal Kindle Kids Prime Day deal

Thomas Deehan 24 mins ago
Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor drops below £1000 for Prime Day

Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor drops below £1000 for Prime Day

Ryan Jones 30 mins ago
This Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle is just £35.99 for Prime Day

This Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle is just £35.99 for Prime Day

Hannah Davies 1 hour ago
The Nvidia Shield TV Pro plummets to lowest price yet for Prime Day

The Nvidia Shield TV Pro plummets to lowest price yet for Prime Day

Ryan Jones 2 hours ago
Get Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free by signing up to Amazon Prime

Get Mass Effect Legendary Edition for free by signing up to Amazon Prime

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Prime Day Camera Deals: Huge savings on Mirrorless, action cams and drones

Prime Day Camera Deals: Huge savings on Mirrorless, action cams and drones

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.