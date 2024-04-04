Time to hit your fitness goals with this superb Pixel Watch 2 deal

Any Android users after a classy smartwatch with advanced fitness features should take note of this Pixel Watch 2 deal.

Amazon is selling Google’s current smartwatch model for just £279. That’s a 20% saving on the £349 RRP.

Be aware that this is being marked down as a ‘Limited time deal’ by Amazon, which means that you shouldn’t wait long if you’re mulling over a purchase.

There really isn’t any need to hesitate over Pixel Watch 2 purchase, however. We reckon it’s one of the best Android smartwatches available right now.

We awarded the watch a 4 out of 5 score in our review, concluding that “The Google Pixel Watch 2 is an improvement over last year’s original in pretty much every way, with the battery life now making it through a full day and new elements like heart rate tracking performing very strongly.”

Google’s improvements bring the Pixel Watch 2 up to the level of the very best in the category, such as the Galaxy Watch 6 and the TicWatch Pro 5.

This is also one of the very best looking smartwatches on the market, with a nice pebble-shaped body and a clever hidden strap attachment system. It’s particularly good for those with smaller wrists, as it’s quite petite.

Battery life is no longer an issue, as unlike the first Pixel Watch it’ll last a full day.

Fitness fanatics will be please with the Pixel Watch 2’s Fitbit integration, with a revamped optical heart rate sensor, stress monitoring, and new skin temperature sensors.