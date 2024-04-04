Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Time to hit your fitness goals with this superb Pixel Watch 2 deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Any Android users after a classy smartwatch with advanced fitness features should take note of this Pixel Watch 2 deal.

Amazon is selling Google’s current smartwatch model for just £279. That’s a 20% saving on the £349 RRP.

Be aware that this is being marked down as a ‘Limited time deal’ by Amazon, which means that you shouldn’t wait long if you’re mulling over a purchase.

Save 20% on the Pixel Watch 2

Save 20% on the Pixel Watch 2

The Google Pixel Watch 2 has a 20% discount on Amazon right now, but the deal won’t be around for long.

  • Amazon
  • Save 20%
  • Now £279
View Deal

There really isn’t any need to hesitate over Pixel Watch 2 purchase, however. We reckon it’s one of the best Android smartwatches available right now.

We awarded the watch a 4 out of 5 score in our review, concluding that “The Google Pixel Watch 2 is an improvement over last year’s original in pretty much every way, with the battery life now making it through a full day and new elements like heart rate tracking performing very strongly.”

Google’s improvements bring the Pixel Watch 2 up to the level of the very best in the category, such as the Galaxy Watch 6 and the TicWatch Pro 5.

This is also one of the very best looking smartwatches on the market, with a nice pebble-shaped body and a clever hidden strap attachment system. It’s particularly good for those with smaller wrists, as it’s quite petite.

Battery life is no longer an issue, as unlike the first Pixel Watch it’ll last a full day.

Fitness fanatics will be please with the Pixel Watch 2’s Fitbit integration, with a revamped optical heart rate sensor, stress monitoring, and new skin temperature sensors.

You might like…

This Sony ZV-1 price cut is a bargain for vloggers

This Sony ZV-1 price cut is a bargain for vloggers

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Last chance to get £151 off the Samsung Galaxy S24

Last chance to get £151 off the Samsung Galaxy S24

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
If you haven’t bought an air fryer yet, this Ninja deal will sway you

If you haven’t bought an air fryer yet, this Ninja deal will sway you

Jessica Gorringe 17 hours ago
Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for April 2024: New S24 bargains

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for April 2024: New S24 bargains

Thomas Deehan 17 hours ago
Best iPhone Deals for April 2024: Huge SIM-free price drops

Best iPhone Deals for April 2024: Huge SIM-free price drops

Thomas Deehan 22 hours ago
The S22 Plus is less than half the price it was at launch

The S22 Plus is less than half the price it was at launch

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words