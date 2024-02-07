Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Zenfone 9 deal made us do a double-take

This deal on the Zenfone 9, one of the most unique flagship phones of recent years, has got us spinning.

It gets you the compact powerhouse that is the Zenfone 9 for just £479.99, which is a 31% saving on its £699.99 launch price.

We know what you’re thinking. Isn’t the Zenfone 10 out now? Why, yes it is. But it looks and handles pretty much identically to its pioneering predecessor, and sports more or less the same camera system to boot.

Make no mistake, while we love the Asus Zenfone 10, it’s essentially the Asus Zenfone 9S. Which makes this deal on the Zenfone 9 all the more appealing.

In case you missed it amidst all the Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel, and Apple iPhone hype, the Zenfone 9 is a rarity in being a genuinely compact flagship phone. It packs an unusually small (by modern standards) 5.9-inch OLED into a tidy little body, making it genuinely pocketable and blissfully easy to wield in one hand.

The camera system is decent too, courtesy of a large(ish) 50MP Sony IMX766 image sensor and a unique 6-axis gimbal. The latter keeps shots way steadier than your regular OIS set-up.

We’re fans of Asus’s approach to software, too, which is quite close to Google’s stock Android OS.

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 is no longer the top chip on the market, but it remains a fast performer. You’ll be able to play all the latest games, multi-task, browse the internet, and everything else you’d want to do with a phone without any pause in the action.

Make no mistake, the Zenfone 9 remains a fresh, modern, and unusually compact smartphone. It’s a steal at this price.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

