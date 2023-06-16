Air fryers are becoming more commonplace in people’s kitchens due to their small size and incredible cooking capabilities. If you want to hop on the air fryer train, we’ve come across a fantastic bargain on the Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer.

Currys is currently selling this model with a £20.99 discount, bringing the price down from £89.99 to just £69. It also comes with a two-year guarantee, so you know you’re covered if anything does happen to go wrong in the first 24 months.

This air fryer can hold up to 3.5 litres of food, which should be more than enough for couples or smaller families. It comes with four modes, including fry, bake, ferment and defrost, which should give a lot of wiggle room when it comes to recreating your favourite meals.

This Xiaomi Air Fryer deal is too good to miss If you want to upgrade your kitchen on a budget, this Xiaomi Mi Smart Air Fryer deal is something you won’t want to miss. Currys

Save £20.99

Now £69 View Deal

Since this is an air fryer, little to no oil is needed to fry up traditionally greasy foods like chips or sausages. Not only is that great news for your gut, but our review claims that it saved up to 20% off the time when compared to using a traditional oven, which is also great news for your electricity bills.

This air fryer is also Smart, which opens up a host of opportunities. It can connect to your home network via Wi-Fi and can be controlled through the Xiaomi Home app. From there, simply select which type of food you want to cook and how much. The air fryer will do the rest for you, providing a suggested cooking time and even being capable of finishing at a specific time, so you can enjoy home-cooked meals as soon as you walk through the door.

In terms of air fryer deals, this one is truly a bargain. We can’t say for sure when this deal will end, so we recommend you jump on it now before it’s gone for good.