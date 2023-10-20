Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This wireless iPhone power bank just hit a bargain price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Searching for a power bank to get you through trips, concerts and days out where your iPhone battery just doesn’t cut it? Don’t miss this deal on the Anker 621 portable wireless charger. 

The Anker magnetic charger has plummeted to just £29.99 on Amazon. That’s a third off its usual £44.99 RRP, making now the perfect time to bag a bargain on a slim and stylish portable charger for a fraction of the price. 

The Anker 621 is a magnetic portable charger from the popular mobile charger brand Anker. 

Save 1/3 on the Anker 621 magnetic portable charger

Save 1/3 on the Anker 621 magnetic portable charger

The Anker 621 magnetic portable charger has dropped to just £29.99 on Amazon. That’s 33% off the wireless iPhone charger’s usual price of £44.99.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • £29.99
View Deal

This particular charger is only compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series handsets (including the Pro models) so if you’re looking for a charger to pair with any of these iPhones, you’ve come to the right place. 

The power bank has a large 5000 mAh battery but doesn’t appear bulky thanks to Anker’s MiniCell technology. The company claims this reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising on power or charging efficiency. 

This pocket-sized charger is stylish too, with a scratch-resistant PU leather coating to protect it from scuffs and a wide range of colours to match your iPhone or case. 

As with Apple’s MagSafe chargers, juicing up your phone is a breeze with the Anker 621. All you need to do is align the charger with your phone and the ultra-strong magnets will snap the charger into place. 

The charger also comes with a USB-C cable to recharge the battery and allow you to charge other devices with a wired connection. 

The only drawback is that this charger doesn’t work with non-magnetic cases, so you’ll want to make sure your phone case is compatible with magnetic chargers before hitting buy. 

This is the cheapest we’ve seen the Anker 621 fall on Amazon, making now the ideal time to swipe up the magnetic portable charger. Head there now to save 33% and get the Anker 621 for just £29.99 while this offer lasts. 

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

