This wireless iPhone power bank just hit a bargain price

Searching for a power bank to get you through trips, concerts and days out where your iPhone battery just doesn’t cut it? Don’t miss this deal on the Anker 621 portable wireless charger.

The Anker magnetic charger has plummeted to just £29.99 on Amazon. That’s a third off its usual £44.99 RRP, making now the perfect time to bag a bargain on a slim and stylish portable charger for a fraction of the price.

The Anker 621 is a magnetic portable charger from the popular mobile charger brand Anker.

This particular charger is only compatible with iPhone 14, iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series handsets (including the Pro models) so if you’re looking for a charger to pair with any of these iPhones, you’ve come to the right place.

The power bank has a large 5000 mAh battery but doesn’t appear bulky thanks to Anker’s MiniCell technology. The company claims this reduces the size of the overall battery without compromising on power or charging efficiency.

This pocket-sized charger is stylish too, with a scratch-resistant PU leather coating to protect it from scuffs and a wide range of colours to match your iPhone or case.

As with Apple’s MagSafe chargers, juicing up your phone is a breeze with the Anker 621. All you need to do is align the charger with your phone and the ultra-strong magnets will snap the charger into place.

The charger also comes with a USB-C cable to recharge the battery and allow you to charge other devices with a wired connection.

The only drawback is that this charger doesn’t work with non-magnetic cases, so you’ll want to make sure your phone case is compatible with magnetic chargers before hitting buy.

This is the cheapest we've seen the Anker 621 fall on Amazon, making now the ideal time to swipe up the magnetic portable charger.