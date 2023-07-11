Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

This WEMAX Nova 4K Projector deal just won Prime Day

When it comes to building the perfect home cinema, there’s nothing quite so luxurious as a short-throw projector, which is why you’ll love this huge discount on the WEMAX Nova 4K.

Discounted for a limited time as part of the ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale, you can buy the Nova 4K for just $2299.99 (was $3199.98). That’s a massive $899.99 discount that’s only available for the length of the Prime Day sale, which comes to an end at midnight on July 12th.

In the world of home cinema products, no company does it quite like WEMAX. The brand has an extensive portfolio of projectors and home entertainment products, but the Nova 4K is one of the company’s crowning achievements.

Despite its small and sleek stature, the Nova 4K is capable of projecting a massive 120-inch screen so that you can recreate the true cinematic experience from the comfort of your own home.

Now’s the time to set-up your dream home cinema with WEMAX’s incredible Prime Day deal on the Novak 4K projector.

As its name suggests, the Nova revels in stunning 4K resolution that can bring your favorite films and TV shows to life with next-level color vibrancy and incredible detail. It even boasts 2100 ANSI lumens of brightness so you’ll never be left squinting as you sit back and enjoy a well earned night of entertainment.

While it certainly excels in delivering stunning imagery, the Nova 4K doesn’t skimp when it comes to sound quality either. The 30W multi-array speaker can bring the action right to you as car chases bound around your living room and dialogue is lifted above all else so that you can catch every last word.

With Android TV built-in, you can dive straight into all of the major streaming services including Netflix and Prime Video, so all of the latest must-watch shows will only be a few button presses away.

Thanks to all these features and more, the WEMAX Nova 4K is one of the most versatile projectors you can buy right now, and while it’s available at such a discounted price, there’s never been a better time to buy. You can even pair with Amazon’s other amazing deal on WEMAX’s 120-inch Projector Screen.

