This unlimited data Samsung Galaxy S24 deal is unbeatable

It’s not even out yet, but we’re already starting to find some seriously tempting deals on Samsung’s recently revealed Galaxy S24.

This particular deal comes from Mobiles.co.uk and offers a Galaxy S24 for £29.99 a month over a 24 month contract. The real highlight is the unlimited 5G data you’ll get on the ID Mobile network, alongside unlimited calls and texts.

Once the £129 upfront fee is taken into account, this deal comes out as £848.78 across the two years which is actually less than the phone’s £859 RRP. That means you’re better off going for this deal than buying the phone outright.

As the Galaxy S24 isn’t even officially out yet, you’ll get your device, according to Mobiles.co.uk, by the end of February.

One of the biggest features of the Galaxy S24 is the new Galaxy AI software that touches all aspects of the phone. This AI can help write messages in various tones, correct poor photographs and translate entire phone calls. It can transcribe meetings and summarise the points into bullet points.

Elsewhere, there’s a main 50MP camera on the back, FHD+ OLED 6.2-inch screen with a 120Hz refresh and 256GB of internal storage for your files. It’s powered by the Exynos 2400 chip, has an IP68 rating plus a 4000mAh battery.

We’re yet to fully review the Galaxy S24, however we have spent plenty of time with the phone ahead of its release. Our mobile expert Lewis said, “The Samsung Galaxy S24 may not be a complete reinvention of Samsung’s ‘baby’ flagship, but a refreshed design and genuinely exciting AI additions may make this a premium 2024 phone well worthy of your consideration.”

There’s every chance the Galaxy S24 could be one of our favourite phones of the years and this is one of the top deals we’ve seen for the device yet.