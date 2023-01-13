 large image

This unbelievable PS5 deal gets you a free controller

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

We’ve found yet another unmissable deal on the PS5 console; this time it’s bundled with a PS5 DualSense controller and the latest God of War.

The PS5 console rarely sees a price drop on its own, but we’ve gone ahead and found a fantastic bundled deal to make up for it. BT is offering a PS5 console, the new God of War Ragnarok game as well as an extra DualSense controller for just £539.98 (just scroll down to Bundle Deals to see it).

When you consider that a DualSense controller usually costs around £60, you’re essentially getting it for free, as this bundle has an amazing £59.98 discount. So not only are you getting a console and a 5-star game, but you can start playing your favourite titles with friends the moment you open the box.

The PS5 console is extremely powerful, with our review noting how improved loading times are on new and existing games when compared to the PS4. Since the console supports backward compatibility, you’re also welcome to enjoy any PS4 games that you already own on the updated console, as well as the assortment of PS5 exclusives that have recently hit shelves.

We noted how effective features like ray tracing are in creating an immersive experience while gaming, with far more accurate lighting and reflections. Moreover, we loved the redesigned user interface, which is more refined and a lot easier to navigate.

We gave God of War Ragnarok our highest 5-star rating. The story comes to an epic conclusion and gives us an even deeper look into Norse mythology, with the new option to play as Atreus coming in as a welcome addition. He feels different to control, with less powerful but more agile attacks, which we thought added to the variety of the title.

Any type of PS5-related bargain is a rare thing so don’t expect this deal to stay around for too long. This is the perfect excuse to dip your toes into the next-generation console experience, and the added controller means even more people can join in on the fun. 

