This Switch OLED deal includes The Legend of Zelda for free

There has never been a better time to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED, as John Lewis is running a fantastic deal that throws in a must-have game at no extra cost.

John Lewis is running an incredible deal that Zelda fans won’t want to miss out on. You can snatch up a Switch OLED and The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD thrown in for free. This deal comes in at £309.99, but is an overall saving of £49.99 when you consider how much Skyward Sword costs on its own.

Not only are you getting a Zelda game for free, but this deal also features a 2-year guarantee, meaning that your console can be replaced if it happens to break within that time period.

The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic console that packs in an OLED display, which provides much punchier colours and better contrast than the standard model. It has a 7-inch screen and even though the resolution is capped at 720p, it still looks great when playing on the go.

Turning to the Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD, we gave it an incredible score of 4.5-stars thanks to the enhanced visuals and numerous quality-of-life improvements. As you’d expect from a HD remaster, the game’s environment and character models have never looked better.

Skyward Sword was built around motion controls but Nintendo has thankfully given users the option of playing using the analogue stick instead. We noted that while the motion controls are more accurate, the option to play without them makes the game more accessible and may be better suited to younger players.

We don’t know how much longer this deal with last, so if you’re in the market for a Switch OLED, either for yourself or a loved one, then it’s easily worth pouncing on.