This special code gets you Pikmin 1 and 2 for £29.99

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

If you’ve been yearning to revisit some classic Nintendo titles, then we have the perfect deal for you on Pikmin 1 and 2 for Switch.

Pikmin 4 only hit the shelves a few months ago and interest in the franchise has been reignited. If you want to dive back into some classic Pikmin nostalgia then you will definitely want to look at this fantastic offer on the remastered Pikmin 1 + 2 for the Nintendo Switch. 

Currys is offering Pikmin 1 + 2 with a smashing 25% discount, bringing the price down from £39.99 to just £29.99. The last deal we saw on this game only brought it down to £34.85, making this one of the best discounts you can find right now, and well worth checking out before it goes away. Simply use code PKM25 at checkout to receive your juicy discount, and you’ll be gaming in no time. 

This bundle comes with both the first and second Pikmin games, giving you more than enough content to dive into. Both games have been completely remastered in HD, with the first title having you rebuilding Captain Olimar’s ship with the help of small creatures called Pikmin. 

The second entry picks up right after the first, with your character coming back to meet even more interesting Pikmin. Pikmin 2 introduces both Purple and White Pikmin; the former are the first underground creatures of the series and help you explore even more areas. White Pikmin are the fastest in the series and can even find buried items without assistance, making them a vital part of your team. 

If you want to jump back into one of the most imaginative and unique games that Nintendo has ever created then now is the time. We don’t know when this discount will end, so you may want to snatch up this offer now before it’s too late. 

