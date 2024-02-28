This special code gets you an Xbox Series S for under £180

By using this special eBay code, you can buy an Xbox Series S console for less than £180.

The Xbox Series S is already selling at a discounted price on eBay, having dropped from £249.99 to £219.89. Use the code ‘LEAP20’ at checkout, however, and the price of the 512GB Xbox Series S will drop further to £175.91.

That’s a bargain price for a very tidy games console.

We awarded the Xbox Series S a glowing 4.5 stars out of 5 in our original review, and we stand by it. Having revisited said review in recent months, we said that it was “still a great budget gaming console”.

“The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV,” we concluded. This reflects the fact that it’s basically been designed to offer a current-gen gaming experience at a 1080p or 1440p resolution. Perfect for those who game on a smaller secondary TV.

The console also features a nice compact design, while its next gen SSD ensures that loading times are a thing of the past.

This is by far the cheapest way to gain access to Microsoft’s imperious Game Pass subscription gaming service, which gives you access to a bunch of stellar first party titles for a reasonable monthly fee.