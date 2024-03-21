This Sony Bravia XR OLED TV is back to its Black Friday price point

Regret missing out on a new TV during the Black Friday sales? Now’s your chance, as this Sony Bravia TV has returned back to its original deal price.

Save a hefty £500 off the 48-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV (XR-48A90K) as it’s now just £1,399 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. As it’s currently the same price as its 42-inch counterpart, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment set-up.

Get the Sony Bravia XR 48-inch TV for the same price as the 42-inch Get the Sony Bravia 48-inch TV (XR-48A90K) for just £1,399 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. Amazon

Was £1899

Now £1399 View Deal

Experience a more lifelike experience whatever you’re watching, whether it’s a period drama or a nature documentary thanks to the OLED screen, which can inject scenes with full colour and contrast, with deep shadows and vivid brightness.

It’s not just picture quality that’s impressive but audio quality is enhanced too, creating a more immersive experience. Powered by Acoustic Surface Audio+, sound follows and matches exactly what’s on the screen for harmonious viewing.

Console gamers, especially PlayStation 5 owners, rejoice as the Bravia XR delivers ultra-responsive and smooth gameplay, thanks to auto low latency mode and a variable refresh rate. In fact if you are a PS5 user then you can access exclusive features by connecting your console to the Bravia TV.

Using the Bravia is easy too, with built-in voice search feature which allows hands-free streaming. With Google TV, you have access to multiple streaming platforms and Bravia Core which is an exclusive streaming service found on Bravia XR TVs.

Although we haven’t reviewed this 48-inch model, we did review the slightly smaller 42-inch version. Our reviewer concluded that the “A90K is almost everything you want from a shrunken OLED TV.”

If you want an OLED experience but don’t have the space in your house for a larger screen then this Sony Bravia cleverly packs all the picture quality and features you’d want into a nifty 48-inch size.

