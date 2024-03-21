Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Sony Bravia XR OLED TV is back to its Black Friday price point

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Regret missing out on a new TV during the Black Friday sales? Now’s your chance, as this Sony Bravia TV has returned back to its original deal price. 

Save a hefty £500 off the 48-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV (XR-48A90K) as it’s now just £1,399 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale. As it’s currently the same price as its 42-inch counterpart, now’s the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment set-up.

Get the Sony Bravia XR 48-inch TV for the same price as the 42-inch

Get the Sony Bravia XR 48-inch TV for the same price as the 42-inch

Get the Sony Bravia 48-inch TV (XR-48A90K) for just £1,399 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1899
  • Now £1399
View Deal

Experience a more lifelike experience whatever you’re watching, whether it’s a period drama or a nature documentary thanks to the OLED screen, which can inject scenes with full colour and contrast, with deep shadows and vivid brightness. 

It’s not just picture quality that’s impressive but audio quality is enhanced too, creating a more immersive experience. Powered by Acoustic Surface Audio+, sound follows and matches exactly what’s on the screen for harmonious viewing. 

Console gamers, especially PlayStation 5 owners, rejoice as the Bravia XR delivers ultra-responsive and smooth gameplay, thanks to auto low latency mode and a variable refresh rate. In fact if you are a PS5 user then you can access exclusive features by connecting your console to the Bravia TV.

Using the Bravia is easy too, with built-in voice search feature which allows hands-free streaming. With Google TV, you have access to multiple streaming platforms and Bravia Core which is an exclusive streaming service found on Bravia XR TVs.

Although we haven’t reviewed this 48-inch model, we did review the slightly smaller 42-inch version. Our reviewer concluded that the “A90K is almost everything you want from a shrunken OLED TV.”

If you want an OLED experience but don’t have the space in your house for a larger screen then this Sony Bravia cleverly packs all the picture quality and features you’d want into a nifty 48-inch size.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

You might like…

The GoPro Hero 11 Mini is now a super affordable action camera

The GoPro Hero 11 Mini is now a super affordable action camera

Hannah Davies 10 mins ago
Amazon’s Huawei Watch bundle is outrageously good value for money

Amazon’s Huawei Watch bundle is outrageously good value for money

Thomas Deehan 28 mins ago
Amazon’s Pixel Tablet deal made us do a double-take

Amazon’s Pixel Tablet deal made us do a double-take

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
You can now stock up on smart plugs for next to nothing

You can now stock up on smart plugs for next to nothing

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
This vlogging kit deal is a great starting point for content creators

This vlogging kit deal is a great starting point for content creators

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
These Sony earbuds just fell below £50 on Amazon

These Sony earbuds just fell below £50 on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words