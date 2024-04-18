This deal just made the Echo Pop an essential smart home purchase

Amazon has just made its cute Echo Pop speaker an essential smartphone purchase with a huge cut price deal.

You can now pick up the Amazon Echo Pop for £19.99, which is a saving of 56% on its £44.99 RRP. That’s better than half price.

It’s worth noting that this price won’t be sticking around for long, with Amazon applying the ‘Limited time deal’ warning to its latest offer.

Save 56% on the Amazon Echo Pop The Amazon Echo Pop is selling for £19.99, which is a 56% saving on the £44.99 RRP. Amazon

Save 56%

Now £19.99 View Deal

At this sort of price, it would be worth considering buying a pair of Echo Pop speakers to take advantage of their stereo pairing potential, which will greatly improve the sound output. Alternatively, you could place multiple Echo Pops throughout your house and link them up for an instant multi-room speaker set-up.

We awarded the Echo Pop a respectable 3.5 out of 5 review last year, and it’s worth examining the details of that review in light of this deal. Our assertion that “Amazon’s new entry-level speaker is good, but not quite cheap enough” seems particularly pertinent.

At better than half price, the Amazon Echo Pop most certainly is cheap enough, lifting it from ‘good’ to ‘essential’ status. We didn’t feel that the Echo Pop hit its optimal price at launch, but this deal goes way beyond optimal. It’s an absolute bargain.

More generally we praised the Echo Pop for its cool looks and Matter smart home compatibility. It’s a solid pick for handling all your smart home control and Alexa request needs.