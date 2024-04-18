Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This deal just made the Echo Pop an essential smart home purchase

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Amazon has just made its cute Echo Pop speaker an essential smartphone purchase with a huge cut price deal.

You can now pick up the Amazon Echo Pop for £19.99, which is a saving of 56% on its £44.99 RRP. That’s better than half price.

It’s worth noting that this price won’t be sticking around for long, with Amazon applying the ‘Limited time deal’ warning to its latest offer.

Save 56% on the Amazon Echo Pop

Save 56% on the Amazon Echo Pop

The Amazon Echo Pop is selling for £19.99, which is a 56% saving on the £44.99 RRP.

  • Amazon
  • Save 56%
  • Now £19.99
View Deal

At this sort of price, it would be worth considering buying a pair of Echo Pop speakers to take advantage of their stereo pairing potential, which will greatly improve the sound output. Alternatively, you could place multiple Echo Pops throughout your house and link them up for an instant multi-room speaker set-up.

We awarded the Echo Pop a respectable 3.5 out of 5 review last year, and it’s worth examining the details of that review in light of this deal. Our assertion that “Amazon’s new entry-level speaker is good, but not quite cheap enough” seems particularly pertinent.

At better than half price, the Amazon Echo Pop most certainly is cheap enough, lifting it from ‘good’ to ‘essential’ status. We didn’t feel that the Echo Pop hit its optimal price at launch, but this deal goes way beyond optimal. It’s an absolute bargain.

More generally we praised the Echo Pop for its cool looks and Matter smart home compatibility. It’s a solid pick for handling all your smart home control and Alexa request needs.

You might like…

The powerful M3 Apple iMac is now substantially discounted

The powerful M3 Apple iMac is now substantially discounted

Thomas Deehan 2 mins ago
Anker’s all-in-one power bank has dropped to a bargain price

Anker’s all-in-one power bank has dropped to a bargain price

Jon Mundy 24 mins ago
Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet price has been drastically reduced

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet price has been drastically reduced

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
The Galaxy S23 FE has finally plunged to the ideal price

The Galaxy S23 FE has finally plunged to the ideal price

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
This special code gets you £100 off a PS5

This special code gets you £100 off a PS5

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
The Galaxy S24 is a super cheap upgrade at this price

The Galaxy S24 is a super cheap upgrade at this price

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words