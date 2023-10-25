Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This sleek dual basket air fryer has fallen below £100

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up the Salter EK5196 Dual Air Fryer for less than £100 right now, which is a great deal.

Currys is offering this capacious 7.4L air fryer for £99.99, which is a saving of £35.01 on the previous price of £135.

When you look back at the last time we featured this air fryer, back in February, you realise that this previous price also represented a price drop. It was selling for £150 at the start of the year.

So what are you getting for your £100? The Salter EK5196 offers 10 cooking functions, allowing you to Air fry, roast and grill a range of delicious meals. It comes with a pair of 3.7-litre baskets, so you can simultaneously cook using two completely different methods. Thanks to a handy Sync function, you can match them up so they’re ready at the same time.

You can set the temperature of these two compartments anywhere between 60°C and 240°C, while there’s a cool zone to keep the oil fresher for longer, and a rise and fall basket to allow oil to drain from food.

The Salter EK5196’s non-stick coating means that it’s easy to keep nice and clean.

While we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we did take this Salter Dual Air fryer for a spin last year. We scored it 3.5 stars out of 5 and praised its flexibility and presets. We should note that the main criticism we had of that air fryer was that its temperature didn’t go past 200 degrees, which simply isn’t an issue with the Salter EK5196.

All in all, you’re getting a feature-complete air fryer for its lowest price yet.

