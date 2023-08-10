This sleek 1440p Lenovo monitor now has £100 off

If you’re in the market for a classy 1440p (QHD) monitor to hook up to your laptop or PC, check out this deal on the Lenovo Q27h-20.

Currys is selling the Lenovo Q27h-20 for just £299 right now, which represents a significant £100 saving on the usual price of £329.

Save £100 on the Lenovo Q27h-20 1440p monitor Currys is selling the Lenovo Q27h-20 1440p LCD monitor for £299, which is a saving of £100 on the usual price. Currys

Save £100

Now £299 View Deal

This is for a sleek 27-inch IPS LCD monitor with a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a maximum 70Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync support. It’s colour-accurate to the tune of 99% sRGB and 95% DCI-P3, too, with an average Delta E rating of less than 2.

The Lenovo Q27h-20 features three USB 3.2 ports, two USB-C ports, two HDMI 2.0 inputs, and a DisplayPort 1.4 input. There are also built-in dual 3W speakers.

One of the stand-out features here is a striking height-adjustable and tiltable stand. It also supplies a phone holder and a clip for cable management, making it great those looking to maintain a clean desktop set-up. Alternatively, the Lenovo Q27h-20 can be mounted to the wall.

Indeed, one of the big features of the Lenovo Q27h-20 is the way it looks. Besides that unusual offset ergonomically designed adjustable stand (which is also tiltable), the monitor features a four-sided NearEdgeless frame, making it almost bezelless.

This Lenovo Q27h-20 monitor deal comes with a three year guarantee and free delivery. For this sort of price, such a well-connected and stylish monitor is a bit of a bargain.