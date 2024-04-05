Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Sky Glass deal gets you three months of TV and Netflix for free

Thomas Deehan
Deputy Editor

If you love nothing more than settling down with some great TV after a long day then you absolutely need to check out this bundle from Sky.

For anyone who nabs a Sky Glass set alongside a Sky TV and Netflix subscription, you can get the first three months of those entertainment packages at no cost whatsoever. Given that Sky TV and Netflix costs £26 a month on top of the Sky Glass subscription, that’s a massive £78 saving to be had right off the bat.

Simply put, if you’ve been tempted to upgrade your home entertainment system to a Sky Glass TV, now’s a great time to do so as this type of saving isn’t always guaranteed. In the time that we’ve been covering Sky deals, there is always the odd occasion when there aren’t any Sky Glass deals to speak of.

Sky Glass bundle offer

Sky Glass bundle offer

If you sign up a Sky Glass subscription and add Sky TV and Netflix to your purchase, then you can get the first three months of those entertainment packages at absolutely no extra cost.

  • Sky
  • 3 months of free Sky TV and Netflix
  • Then £26/month on top of Sky Glass subcription
View Deal

If you’re already well-versed in all the benefits of Sky then you’ll know just how good of a deal this is, but if you’re new to the party then allow me to break it down for you.

Sky Glass is Sky’s attempt to offer an all-in-one entertainment device for your living room. The screen itself makes all content look fantastic thanks to great HDR performance, and the built-in speaker goes far beyond other TVs in its category, so you don’t need to buy an additional soundbar from the jump. More importantly however is the fact that Sky Glass runs Sky’s UI natively.

With all that in mind, Sky Glass is designed to give watchers a great viewing experience without all the hassle of setting up separate devices to get to what you need. For Sky Glass, it’s all built-in.

It’s also worth mentioning that Sky has one of the cleanest user interfaces out there so whether you want to dive straight into some terrestrial television, stream the latest Netflix series or even get some ideas of what to watch on movie night, Sky’s UI lays it all out in a helpful way.

You won’t be short of what to watch either, as your Sky TV subscription will give you access to new hits like The Last of Us, and classic shows such as The Sopranos, and that’s before mentioning all of the content on Netflix to peruse.

There’s a lot to like about Sky, but when you can see what all the fuss is about at a reduced cost, it’s an instant winner all-round.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

