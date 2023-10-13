This SIM deal is a must-have for Instagram users

Social media apps like Twitter and Instagram can absolutely decimate your data allowance, which is why users need to check out this Voxi SIM deal.

Voxi has just doubled the data on its £10 SIM, letting you get 30GB for a tenner as opposed to 15GB. That’s a great deal in itself but it’s made even better when you realise that Voxi offers unlimited use of social media apps, without any drain on your allotted data, so you can hold on to that 30GB for other uses like streaming and web browsing.

That’s a huge win for any content creators out there who watch and upload regular content to the likes of Instagram, as you’ll no longer have to worry about blowing past your data cap and incurring additional costs as a result.

Voxi 30GB SIM Deal Voxi’s 30GB SIM gets you double the data for just £10 a month, and it even comes with unlimited social media use for any Twitter or Instagram fans out there. Mobile Phones Direct

Double the data

Just £10/month View Deal

As if that wasn’t enough, there’s an extra cherry on top for this particular SIM that makes it even more of a bargain. If, for whatever reason, you decide that you want to cancel the SIM and go with a different network then you’ll have absolutely no bother in doing so.

This 30GB SIM operates on a 30-day rolling contract so you can cancel it at any time. For anyone who’s ever wanted to cancel a 12 or 24-month contract before, you’ll already know how much of a boon this is, especially if your data needs change.

It almost goes without saying that on top of the 30GB allowance, you’ll also get unlimited texts and calls, which is always a handy thing to have. The contract even comes with 5G data so when you’re in a 5G supported area, you can enjoy super fast speeds on all your favourite apps.

While there are higher data Voxi plans out there, they don’t all pack the 30-day rolling agreement and for my money, 30GB is more than enough for most people, especially when you don’t have to worry about social media taking a bite out of it.

This is easily one of the best SIM deals available right now so if you fancy picking up a bargain then this is a great one to go for.