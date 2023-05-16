Exclusive offer: Get NordVPN  + 3 additional months with code “TrustedReviews”

This secret PS5 deal is the perfect bundle

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Despite having no markers that a discount is available, Very is currently offering the PS5 with a copy of Resident Evil 4 at a noticeably discounted rate.

Coming in at a total of £509.99, this deal effectively gets you the latest must-play title in the long-running Resident Evil series for just £30 when weighed up against the £479.99 cost of the console itself. That’s easily the cheapest price you’ll find for the game right now.

Survival horror fans are in for a treat – Capcom has completely revamped its iconic 2005 title for the newest generation of consoles, and it’s as mesmerising as ever. Players are welcomed back into the menacing world of Los Illuminados, a nefarious cult operating in rural Spain. The series’ iconic hero Leon S. Kennedy must battle villagers infected with the mysterious Plagas while also trying to rescue the President’s daughter Ashley Graham.

Resident Evil 4 and a PS5 for only £509.99

While not explicitly mentioned on-site, if you crunch the numbers you’ll realise that this deal means the new Resident Evil 4 remake only costs £30, which is a great price for a brand-new triple-A game.

So, how much has changed? Capcom has kept the third-person over-the-shoulder gameplay that helped to reinvent the series, but the graphics are very much updated, and Capcom is taking advantage of the leap in console technology to remodel characters and backgrounds. 

Mechanically, there are three big changes: first, Leon can now move and shoot at the same time, which is far more intuitive and, dare I say, enjoyable, than the static shooting of the original. Second, you can now craft ammunition in your inventory from collected items, which feels more in-line with the survival theme of the gameplay. The third big change is the introduction of a parrying mechanic, which really freshens up the combat with more satisfying results. 

As far as the PS5 aspect of this deal goes, what do we even need to say? It’s the most popular console in the world right now and it really pushes the boundaries of what console gaming can be. This is a brilliant time to get in on the action, with a slick discount attached and one of the console’s must-have titles included.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

