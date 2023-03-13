 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Samsung soundbar is now ridiculously cheap

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new soundbar, you’re in luck. The Samsung HW-T420 has just plummeted to its cheapest price yet. 

Head to Argos today and you could save almost 60% on the HW-T420. The Samsung soundbar is now just £80 – that’s £119 less than the £199 price we spotted on Amazon at launch and the lowest Argos has ever dropped it, making now a fantastic time to swipe up the soundbar. 

The Samsung HW-T420 is a budget-friendly soundbar first released in June 2020. 

The Samsung HW-T420 has dropped to its lowest price yet

The Samsung HW-T420 has dropped to its lowest price yet

The Samsung HW-T420 soundbar has plummeted to its lowest price yet. Head to Argos today to get the soundbar for just £80 and save up to £119.

  • Argos
  • Was £199
  • £80
View Deal

Not only do you get the soundbar itself, but the HW-T420 comes with a separate wired subwoofer for bigger bass. 

2.1 channel surround sound and Dolby and DTS audio technologies help to create an immersive experience whether you’re streaming the latest blockbuster or getting stuck into your favourite game, while the dedicated game mode heightens the gaming experience further. 

Scene-by-scene AI-optimised sound, meanwhile, provides the best audio-visual experience for each scene. 

The HW-T240 comes with a wall-mount kit and a remote control in the box, allowing you to attach the Bluetooth-powered soundbar to your wall (if that’s where you want it) and to control both your soundbar and Samsung TV with a single remote. 

We haven’t tested the HW-T420 ourselves so we can’t vouch for this specific soundbar. Still, we have reviewed a good number of Samsung soundbars and our general experience has been a positive one with the majority of devices sweeping up 4 or even 5 stars. 

If you’ve been considering picking up a new soundbar but aren’t keen to drop hundreds on the most premium piece of kit, the Samsung HW-T420 could be an easy way to upgrade your entertainment system on a budget. 

Run to the Argos website today to save up to 59% on the Samsung soundbar and get it for just £80 right now.

You might like…

This Pixel 7 contract is cheaper than going SIM-free

This Pixel 7 contract is cheaper than going SIM-free

Chris Smith 4 hours ago
Currys just dropped an unmissable iPad deal

Currys just dropped an unmissable iPad deal

Gemma Ryles 13 hours ago
Now’s your chance to get the Pixel 7 Pro on the cheap

Now’s your chance to get the Pixel 7 Pro on the cheap

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
This is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machine deals we’ve seen

This is one of the best bean-to-cup coffee machine deals we’ve seen

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Forget the Mac Mini, this Lenovo mini PC just got a massive discount

Forget the Mac Mini, this Lenovo mini PC just got a massive discount

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
Get The Last of Us Part I for free with this amazing graphics card deal

Get The Last of Us Part I for free with this amazing graphics card deal

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.