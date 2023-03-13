This Samsung soundbar is now ridiculously cheap

If you’ve been on the lookout for a new soundbar, you’re in luck. The Samsung HW-T420 has just plummeted to its cheapest price yet.

Head to Argos today and you could save almost 60% on the HW-T420. The Samsung soundbar is now just £80 – that’s £119 less than the £199 price we spotted on Amazon at launch and the lowest Argos has ever dropped it, making now a fantastic time to swipe up the soundbar.

The Samsung HW-T420 is a budget-friendly soundbar first released in June 2020.

The Samsung HW-T420 has dropped to its lowest price yet The Samsung HW-T420 soundbar has plummeted to its lowest price yet. Head to Argos today to get the soundbar for just £80 and save up to £119. Argos

Was £199

£80 View Deal

Not only do you get the soundbar itself, but the HW-T420 comes with a separate wired subwoofer for bigger bass.

2.1 channel surround sound and Dolby and DTS audio technologies help to create an immersive experience whether you’re streaming the latest blockbuster or getting stuck into your favourite game, while the dedicated game mode heightens the gaming experience further.

Scene-by-scene AI-optimised sound, meanwhile, provides the best audio-visual experience for each scene.

The HW-T240 comes with a wall-mount kit and a remote control in the box, allowing you to attach the Bluetooth-powered soundbar to your wall (if that’s where you want it) and to control both your soundbar and Samsung TV with a single remote.

We haven’t tested the HW-T420 ourselves so we can’t vouch for this specific soundbar. Still, we have reviewed a good number of Samsung soundbars and our general experience has been a positive one with the majority of devices sweeping up 4 or even 5 stars.

If you’ve been considering picking up a new soundbar but aren’t keen to drop hundreds on the most premium piece of kit, the Samsung HW-T420 could be an easy way to upgrade your entertainment system on a budget.

Run to the Argos website today to save up to 59% on the Samsung soundbar and get it for just £80 right now.