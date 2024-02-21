This Samsung OLED TV deal is a must-buy for gamers

Amazon is currently offering a great deal on the gamer-friendly Samsung S90C OLED TV.

The deal snags you a sharp Samsung 65-inch 4K OLED television set for just £1,495. Amazon claims that this is a 6% saving on a previous price of £1,599, but we think Amazon is underselling it.

By using the handy Keepa tool (and casting our mind back to last year’s review), we can reveal that this model was originally selling for £2,799.

This is a huge deal on a very accomplished 2023 OLED TV with Dolby Atmos Surround Sound, a Quantum Dot colour display with an anti-reflective coating, and a super-skinny ‘Laser Slim’ design.

As we’ve already alluded to, the Samsung S90C is a particularly gamer-friendly TV set. We say this because it supports an elevated refresh rate of up to 144Hz. That’s beyond what modern consoles can offer, but dedicated PC gamers who want to indulge in a spot of large-screen living room play will find the perfect ally here.

We awarded the Samsung S90C OLED 4 stars out of 5 in our review, praising it for its bright HDR performance (once you’ve tinkered around with the settings), fuss free set-up, responsive Tizen smart interface, and indeed its excellent gaming performance.

While we were largely positive about the TV at £2,799, you’d better believe we’re glowing about it at £1,495. That’s a total bargain for a very well equipped 65-inch OLED TV – especially if you’re a committed gamer looking for a bright, responsive screen.