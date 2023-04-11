This Samsung bargain comes with a free $50 Amazon gift card

Samsung’s A-Series phones are among the best bargains available in the smartphone realm, and now the latest and greatest comes with a sweet, sweet bonus.

In the United States The new Galaxy A54 5G phone comes with a $50 Amazon gift card on top of the $50 the retailer is offering off the RRP. Order now and you can grab the new A54 for $449.

Samsung’s latest A-Series phone comes with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the premium look of Samsung’s S-Series phones. There have been improvements in the camera department with an upgrade to a 50-megapixel sensor.

We afforded the phone a 4-star score and praised the premium look and build, great 120Hz AMOLED display, huge 5,000mAh battery and improved 50MP camera.

We did find the battery life to be a little inconsistent at times and the processors offer a little less heft than the S-Series phones, as is to be expected for a mid-range phone at this price point. The display also lacks HDR support and you won’t benefit from fast charging speeds compared to the flagship range either.

Our own Lewis Painter in reviewing the device last month wrote: “The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes – it has a great display, premium build, a decent camera setup and a large battery – but slight performance niggles and inconsistent battery life stop it from being an instant recommendation.”

If you’re a loyal Android user you’ll be choosing between the A54 and potentially the Pixel 6A and soon-to-be-annoucned Pixel 7a so there’s plenty to pick from at that end of the market. The Pixel 7 could also be within your price range, while the ASUS Zenfone 9 and Motorola Edge Fusion are also solid options at this price point.

If you’re platform agnostic, you can grab an iPhone 13 mini at a decent price these days. Either way, we don’t think you’ll be disappointed by the Galaxy A54 5G and that $50 Amazon voucher certainly sweetens the deal.