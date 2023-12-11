Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This PS5 headset just got a well-timed Christmas discount

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sony’s high-end Inzone H9 headset, an excellent option for PS5 players, is now a bargain with a price drop of nearly £100.

Usually in a very high price bracket for a gaming headset, this 34% discount brings the total to £179 – a significant reduction from the usual £270.

We really like this premium headset from Sony, perfect for PlayStation users, and you can save £91 from the RRP by buying on Amazon today.

In our test, we were highly impressed with the all-round performance of the Inzone H9, with one of the few sticking points being the price. Now, thanks to this deal, that’s much less of an issue, making the H9 more tempting than ever.

The first thing you’ll notice about the H9 is how sleek and stylish it is. It fully embraces Sony’s PS5 and DualSense design philosophy, sporting smooth plastic across the entire exterior. That helps provide a look of continuous flow throughout, rather than looking like separate parts or materials thrown together. If you like the aesthetic of your PS5, you’ll love this too.

One element that makes this a high-end headset is the active noise cancellation, which performs well at blocking out external noise when in use, even if the volume inside the headset isn’t turned up drastically.

Beyond that, Sony has thought up heaps of other features that make it optimal for gaming sessions, down to how comfortable it is. The smooth leather of the earcups and the quality padding combine well with the 330g weight to make them comfortable to wear for extended periods. There’s also a neat set of controls across each ear, and the microphone can auto-mute with a simple flick.

Overall, these are a terrific pair of headphones for anyone looking to game – and not just on the PS5 either, as this model also suits PC. If you want a quality pair of gaming cans with almost £100 off, grab your pair today.

