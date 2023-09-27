This powerful robot vacuum is going cheap on Amazon

The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max robot vacuum cleaner is currently selling at an extremely cheap price on Amazon.

Click on that link below and you’ll be taken to a deal that gives you the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max for just £149.99. That’s a massive 36% saving on the previous price of £234.

This is for a robot vacuum cleaner with a powerful 2000pa of suction. Its super-slim profile (just 2.85 inches thick) means that it’ll slip under couches and beds to clean up, while BoostIQ technology seamlessly switches the cleaning profile as it moves from carpet to hard floor.

The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max can handle a full-scale clean too, with up to 100 minutes on a single charge. All this and it’s whisper-quiet, with a noise output that’s about equal to a microwave.

It won’t be bungling around bumping into your expensive furniture either. The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max features infrared sensors to help it plot a safe path around your home, while drop-sensing technology ensures that it won’t take a tumble down stairs.

When its cleaning is done, the RoboVac 11S Max will return to its base station to recharge. A clever Unibody filter design means that changing out filters is easy.

Each RoboVac 11S Max comes with a remote control (with 2x AAA batteries included), a charging base, an AC power adapter, a cleaning tool, an extra set of unibody filters, four side brushes, five cable ties, a welcome guide, and Eufy’s worry-free 12-month warranty.

Suffice to say, if you’re after a robot vacuum cleaner on the cheap, this looks like a very compelling package.