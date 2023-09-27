Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This powerful robot vacuum is going cheap on Amazon

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max robot vacuum cleaner is currently selling at an extremely cheap price on Amazon.

Click on that link below and you’ll be taken to a deal that gives you the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max for just £149.99. That’s a massive 36% saving on the previous price of £234.

Save 36% on the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max robot vacuum cleaner

Save 36% on the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max robot vacuum cleaner

Amazon is offering an impressive 36% saving on the Eufy RoboVac 11S Max robot vacuum cleaner.

  • Amazon
  • Save 36%
  • Now £149.99
View Deal

This is for a robot vacuum cleaner with a powerful 2000pa of suction. Its super-slim profile (just 2.85 inches thick) means that it’ll slip under couches and beds to clean up, while BoostIQ technology seamlessly switches the cleaning profile as it moves from carpet to hard floor.

The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max can handle a full-scale clean too, with up to 100 minutes on a single charge. All this and it’s whisper-quiet, with a noise output that’s about equal to a microwave.

It won’t be bungling around bumping into your expensive furniture either. The Eufy RoboVac 11S Max features infrared sensors to help it plot a safe path around your home, while drop-sensing technology ensures that it won’t take a tumble down stairs.

When its cleaning is done, the RoboVac 11S Max will return to its base station to recharge. A clever Unibody filter design means that changing out filters is easy.

Each RoboVac 11S Max comes with a remote control (with 2x AAA batteries included), a charging base, an AC power adapter, a cleaning tool, an extra set of unibody filters, four side brushes, five cable ties, a welcome guide, and Eufy’s worry-free 12-month warranty.

Suffice to say, if you’re after a robot vacuum cleaner on the cheap, this looks like a very compelling package.

You might like…

This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is now at a tempting price

This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is now at a tempting price

Jon Mundy 56 mins ago
The iPhone 11 is now a budget phone at this low price

The iPhone 11 is now a budget phone at this low price

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
Xbox controllers are going super cheap right now

Xbox controllers are going super cheap right now

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Forget the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7 is at a rock-bottom price

Forget the Pixel 8, the Pixel 7 is at a rock-bottom price

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Data-hungry users need to see this iPhone 15 deal

Data-hungry users need to see this iPhone 15 deal

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Apple’s HomePod Mini just got a rare price cut

Apple’s HomePod Mini just got a rare price cut

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.