This powerful Lenovo laptop now has a £300 discount

You can now pick up the excellent Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 14.5-inch laptop at a huge discount over on Currys.

The UK high street retailer is selling the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 for £899 right now. That’s a saving of £300 on the £1,099 RRP.

As that recommended retail price suggests, this is one premium bit of kit. As well as a 14.5-inch 90Hz 2.5K (2560 x 1600) display, this configuration of the Lenovo Yoga Pro 7 supplies a powerful 13th gen 14-core Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

Elsewhere you get a 1080p webcam complete with privacy shutter and Windows Hello facial recognition compatibility. It weighs a mere 1.49kg, too, which makes it extremely portable.

We went hands-on with the broadly similar Lenovo Yoga Pro 7i earlier this year, and came away impressed. “As an all-rounder, for creatives and gamers with light demands, this could be worth considering for many,” we concluded.

True, this version of the laptop doesn’t give you the benefits of an OLED display or a discrete GPU, but at this price we’re looking at a highly accomplished ultra-portable with a fluid, accurate display and plenty of processing power.

Connectivity is solid despite its size, with a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Type-C port, and a USB 3.2 Type-A port joined by an HDMI 2.1 port.

Audio is handled by a quad-speaker set-up with Dolby Atmos support, which promises to make good on media playback.

It’s a well-specced Lenovo laptop alright, and with this discount it’s now a highly tempting proposition.