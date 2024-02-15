Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Pixel Fold contract is cheaper than buying the phone SIM-free

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can now pick up the Google Pixel Fold on a generous contract for a cheaper price than buying the phone outright.

The deal gets you a Pixel Fold on a 24 month Vodafone contract with 150GB of monthly data allowance. The price: £53 a month, with a £165 up front fee.

If you do a spot of maths there, you’ll note that this adds up to £1,437. The phone’s RRP is £1,749.

True, Google is currently selling the Pixel Fold outright at a cheaper £1,399. But even then, this contract deal is getting your a data rich contract for almost the same price.

We scored the Google Pixel Fold 3.5 stars out of 5 in our review, calling it “a decent first attempt at a foldable” from Google.

We liked the fact that it was thin, both when folded and unfolded. It’s also good to see a little variation with its aspect ratio, with a more squat display making it much more usable than other foldables in the closed orientation.

The camera set-up is among the very best you can find in a foldable phone. Google’s software continues to be unmatched, too.

One of the big issues we had with the Pixel Fold, in fact, was its price. It was arguably too expensive at its launch price.

As part of this cut-price contract, that issue evaporates. For this money, the Pixel Fold becomes excellent value, if not quite cheap.

