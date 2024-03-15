This Pixel 8 tariff has a monthly cost of just £19.99

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Google Pixel 8 is still the latest flagship phone from Google so it’s a surprise to see the phone at a sub-£20 contract with a low upfront cost.

Right now Mobiles UK is offering a Pixel 8 with 100GB of 5G data for £19.99 a month. The upfront cost is £49 a month, which itself is down from £129. The phone comes with 128GB of storage and in the Obsidian (black) shade.

You’ll get unlimited minutes and unlimited texts on this 24-month contract from iD mobile. The phone is in stock and will include fast and free delivery in the UK. If you’ve not heard of iD mobile before, they’re a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) owned by Carphone Warehouse.

They use the Three Mobile UK infrastructure, meaning you’ll get the same cellular service and data speeds as you would on a Three contract, and save a few quid at the same time.

Because MVNOs don’t have to pay for the infrastructure and its upkeep, you’ll save a few quid on the contract. iD Mobile itself has a 4-star review from 26,000 reviews on Trustpilot.

As for the Pixel 8 itself, we’re big fans of the impressive camera performance with unique AI features, 6.2-inch OLED display, all-day battery life, and the new 7-years of operating system updates.

Our reviewer said: “Marmite-like design choices aside, the Pixel 8 is a solid buy for anyone on the market for a great all-rounder in 2024. The 6.2-inch display is a big improvement on its predecessor with a max brightness of 2000nits, a faster 120Hz refresh rate and more pixels that translate to a gorgeous display well suited to gaming and binging.

“There’s also solid everyday performance on offer from the AI-focused Tensor G3 chipset. Of course, the big reason to opt for a Pixel is the camera, and it’s safe to say that the Pixel 8 delivers exquisitely detailed, vibrant and colourful images from its new main 50MP sensor,” our reviewer said.

