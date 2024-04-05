This Pixel 8 Pro deal rewards you for getting more storage

One of the biggest issues we had with the Pixel 8 Pro at launch was its higher price point, but that’s just been fixed with this Amazon deal.

The starting price for the Pixel 8 Pro is £999 but that’s for the 128GB model. By comparison, if you opt for the 256GB model on Amazon then you can get it right now for just £899, saving you a ton of money and leaving you less reliant on cloud storage.

256GB is more than enough to store all of your precious photos and videos locally, which in turn will save you money in the long run as you won’t need to fork out for more expensive tiers where cloud storage is concerned.

Huge price cut for 256GB Pixel 8 Pro The 256GB Pixel 8 Pro is now cheaper than the 128GB alternative, effectively giving you more storage for less. Amazon

Was £1059

Now £899 View Deal

While £899 is still at the pricier end of the smartphone market, it’s a worthwhile investment for a phone that’s as feature packed (and as future-proof) as the Pixel 8 Pro.

With regards to the latter, Google set a new precedent with the launch of its Pixel 8 range, promising a whopping seven years of software and security updates – something that Samsung has now adopted for its S24 phones in order to keep up.

That’s just added peace of mind as it gives you the reassurance in knowing that this is a phone you can use for years to come as you won’t be missing out on the latest versions of Android when they appear.

On the camera front, Google continues to fire on all cylinders with the Pixel 8 Pro. In our four-star review for the device, Editor Max Parker wrote: “The way the camera produces skin tones is unmatched in the smartphone space and even though it is still capturing 12MP images there’s a huge amount of details retained, especially in fur.”

As with all Pixel phones, the 8 Pro runs stock Android which is the cleanest version of the iOS competitor on the market. Uncluttered by overlays or bloatware, stock Android is a joy to use and in accordance with Google’s widgets and wallpaper options, you have tons of room for expressing your creativity.

So if your current phone is starting to show its age and you need a true high-end replacement with tons of storage, great software and even better cameras to boot then you won’t find a juicier buy than this Pixel 8 Pro offer.