This Pixel 8 Pro deal puts the iPhone 15 Pro to shame

Google unveiled its latest duo of flagship smartphones this week, and we’ve been searching out the best deals ever since for those who want to get the new Pixel 8 Pro into their hands as soon as possible.

This particular deal, from mobiles.co.uk, gets you the new Pixel 8 Pro for £29 upfront, plus £40.99 a month for the 24-month contract.

For that monthly outlay, you’re getting plenty of good stuff too, and this deal is a great pick for those who want plenty of data for 5G streaming, gaming and more. You’ll get a whopping 100GB of 5G data per month on the ID Mobile network, plus unlimited calls and text.

That’s a fantastic price for the device, which was only revealed on October 4 – but the good news doesn’t stop there. Also included in this deal is a Pixel Watch 2, Google’s latest smartwatch that was launched alongside the new phones.

The Pixel Watch 2 has an RRP of £349, so you’re getting a pretty tasty extra device bundled into this seriously tempting package. It is worth noting this phone isn’t out yet, so this is a pre-order, however at the time of writing mobiles.co.uk is saying it’ll be delivered on release day.

Having a look at the specs, the Pixel 8 Pro is a tempting device that tries to set itself apart from the crowd thanks to its AI-infused software. You can use generative AI to build unique wallpapers, cancel out background sounds on phone calls and answer spam calls. There’s a new Magic Eraser Audio feature that removes annoying sounds from your videos.

All these AI benefits are powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, and there’s 12GB RAM and 128GB storage. Elsewhere you’ll find a 6.7-inch OLED display with 2400 nits of peak brightness and three high-resolution cameras on the back.